Moloco Strengthens Leadership Team with General Counsel and Chief HR Officer Positions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moloco, a machine learning company, announced that Barbara Rogan has joined as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary and Brendan Browne as Chief Human Resources Officer. The additions to Moloco’s leadership further strengthens the company’s executive stewardship through expansive growth and new market opportunities. Both positions report to CEO Ikkjin Ahn.

Moloco’s vision to make the digital economy more equitable and profitable by making machine learning accessible to companies of all sizes has attracted the most talented machine learning engineers, data scientists, and data analysts from tech giants such as Google, Apple, Twitter, and Amazon, many of whom have PhDs and/or are International Olympiad medalists. With a culture that lives and thrives through its values, Moloco has built a unique employee environment evidenced by earning a Great Place to Work® designation for 2022.

The addition of Barbara Rogan and Brendan Browne to the leadership team will ensure the company’s culture of openness and humility is further cultivated, its operational model and global operations prepare it for continued financial success, and enable the company to move into new product areas. The company’s advanced machine learning-based solutions, Moloco Cloud DSP and Moloco Retail Media Platform with its unique business model, focus on performance ad campaigns helping mobile app publishers and marketplaces grow their businesses with automated, scalable return on ad spend.

“As Moloco strengthens our leadership amidst aggressive company growth plans, Barbara and Brendan have the right experience and skills that will help us build and scale Moloco thoughtfully and sustainably as we seek to set new global standards for a thriving and empowering workplace,” said Ikkjin Ahn, CEO and Co-Founder, Moloco.

Adding Leadership Talent from LinkedIn, Cadence, Y Combinator, and Microsoft

With her background in guiding companies through sustainable growth to increased valuations, Barbara Rogan will lead Moloco’s legal affairs globally and will be a strategic advisor to executive leadership and the Board of Directors. Prior to joining Moloco, Ms. Rogan led legal and compliance teams at Neophotonics Corporation (acquired by Lumentum Holdings), Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., and Loglogic, Inc. (acquired by TIBCO Software).

“Moloco has built a strong company that is poised for long-term growth,” said Barbara Rogan, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Moloco. “With the market opportunity ahead and the visionary leadership CEO Ikkjin Ahn and his team have, combined with my experience preparing companies for public entry, it makes joining Moloco a perfect choice.”

Brendan Browne joins Moloco in the newly created Chief HR Officer role to lead Moloco’s People Operations and Talent teams. Most recently, Browne was Head of Leadership and Executive Talent at Y Combinator where he collaborated with founders on all aspects of recruiting and maintaining top talent. He also spent over a decade at LinkedIn scaling the organization from 800 to over 16,000 employees and grew a global talent team which delivered 10,000s of hires in his time. He also architected LinkedIn’s RAMP apprenticeship program aiding in diversifying the company’s recruiting talent and, in the longer term, transforming talent teams across Silicon Valley companies as these recruiting professionals sought careers beyond LinkedIn. Brendan Browne also served as an advisor to Pure Storage and Koru in addition to guest lecturing at Stanford University. Previous positions include talent roles at Microsoft where he led recruitment for Microsoft Research (MSR), the company’s world renowned industrial research lab, Deem, and Sapient.

“Throughout Moloco’s continued global growth, our people have remained front and center,” said Brendan Browne, CHRO at Moloco. “The focus is building a culture with a people-first approach. A world-class, transformative employee experience is essential to this. This spans from the moment someone is a candidate to onboarding as a new hire to acquiring new skills, and experiences, to accelerating one’s career while feeling a deep sense of belonging throughout their journey with us. This is our aim. We will do it together. The relationships we share are the fuel.”

2022 a Year of Growth & Industry Recognition

The addition of these two leadership positions adds to 2022 being a significant year in the company’s history. Milestones include:

