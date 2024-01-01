Molasses Manifesto Sets Feature Film “THE FAR WAY,” Directed by Bill Badgley and Starring Kirk Fox and Jorge Garcia

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Molasses Manifesto has set its latest feature film, THE FAR WAY, a character-driven drama unfolding against the stark, atmospheric landscapes of Appalachia. The film is written and directed by Bill Badgley (Rebel Dread, Let Me Take You Down), continuing his focus on grounded, psychologically resonant storytelling.

The film will star Kirk Fox (Reservation Dogs, Bad Thoughts, Jury Duty) and Jorge Garcia (Lost, Hawaii Five-0), pairing two distinctive performers whose work spans both comedy and deeply human drama.

THE FAR WAY follows a hardened drifter who agrees to help his eccentric companion return a long-forgotten suitcase, only to find their journey across Appalachia becoming an unexpected reckoning with the life he abandoned and a final chance at redemption before time runs out.

The film is produced by Jake Goldberger (Life of a King, Almost Friends), alongside Angeline Renee Cook (Desolation, Bridegroom) and John Reaves (You and Him and Me), with Allyson Baker (Tell Them We Were Here) serving as Associate Producer. Cinematography will be led by Ben Kasulke (Safety Not Guaranteed, Room 104), known for his naturalistic visual style and ability to blend intimacy with tonal unease.

Production is slated to take place on location in Virginia and West Virginia, utilizing the region’s layered mountain landscapes and rural environments as a central visual and thematic element of the film.

“THE FAR WAY is a film about what we inherit, whether we choose to or not,” said writer-director Bill Badgley. “It explores the quiet systems we participate in, often without realizing their cost.”

Principal photography is expected to begin in May 2026, with the film targeting premiere consideration at major festivals.

About Molasses Manifesto

Molasses Manifesto is a film production company dedicated to developing original, character-driven stories that explore the intersection of human behavior, environment, and belief systems. The company focuses on projects that balance grounded realism with elevated cinematic language.

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