Analog Way Enhances CorePlay Solo Media Player with Multi-Unit Control and Streamlined Media Distribution

Analog Way is pleased to announce CorePlay 1.4, a new software update for its CorePlay Solo media player designed for live production environments. The update simplifies the management of multiple playback systems by centralizing control, improving system visibility, and streamlining media distribution workflows across CorePlay units.

As productions grow in scale, operators are increasingly required to manage multiple playback systems deployed across different locations. CorePlay 1.4 enables operators to view and control multiple CorePlay units that are reachable on the network from a single interface. A side panel displays discovered units with live thumbnail previews and key playback information, providing a consolidated view of system status across multiple servers.

With backup systems widely used in live event workflows, monitoring both primary and secondary playback systems can add operational complexity. CorePlay 1.4 brings both systems into a single remote control application interface, allowing operators to maintain visibility without relying on additional screens or manual checks, and helping ensure a backup server is ready if required.

Shared local networks remain standard in most production environments, but maintaining stable connections to playback systems can be affected by IP changes or device resets. CorePlay 1.4 introduces automatic discovery of CorePlay units that are reachable on the network, reducing the need for manual reconnection and allowing operators to focus on preparation tasks rather than network management.

Larger media files continue to impact preparation timelines, particularly when content must be distributed across multiple systems. CorePlay 1.4 allows operators to initiate transfers from the remote control system, where transfers are queued and processed sequentially. This enables media to be deployed to multiple CorePlay units, reducing preparation time and helping ensure all systems are ready for the show.