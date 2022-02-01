Mojo Vision Achieves Breakthrough Single-Panel RGB Micro-LED Using Proprietary Quantum Dot Technology

SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mojo Vision, the high-performance micro-LED company, today announced the successful integration of red, green and blue (RGB) sub-pixels into a first-of-its-kind single panel using its proprietary high performance Quantum Dots (QDs) and integration processes. The proof of concept integrates 1.3um diameter red and green QD-based sub-pixels adjacent to 1.3um diameter native blue sub-pixels, demonstrating the viability of the company’s path to developing single-panel RGB micro-LED displays. The milestone marks significant momentum toward scaling micro-LED technology and its use in augmented reality (AR) devices for peak performance in diverse outdoor environments.









The company’s focus on blue micro-LEDs at 200- and 300-mm wafer scale, coupled with its proprietary high-performance QD technology, leads the display industry to more scalable and commercial solutions. Current commercially available QDs, designed for conventional displays like LCD, substantially lack the reliability under high light conditions required for AR glasses.

“ Mojo Vision’s proprietary process for robust QDs addresses the common industry challenge of achieving high brightness and durability when creating single-panel RGB displays,” said Nikhil Balram, chief executive officer of Mojo Vision. “ This process ensures the technology’s reliability, coupling high image quality with efficiency and lifespan. As companies develop wearables and smart glasses equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), micro-LEDs enable much better display resolution, brightness, contrast, and dynamic range, crucial for rendering detailed images and supporting the advanced image recognition that the disruptive industry requires.”

A Track Record of Industry Milestones

With its high-performance micro-LED technology, Mojo Vision consistently leads the display market in establishing new, breakthrough performance standards. Previously, the company announced a world-class 300mm GaN-on-Silicon micro-LED array wafer, marking important progress toward maturing micro-LED manufacturing. Mojo Vision also demonstrated a vibrant red micro-LED microdisplay using 1.3um diameter red QD regions on top of 1.3 um diameter blue micro-LEDs.

“ Augmented reality technology continues to progress toward the goal of seamlessly blending immersive, virtual experiences into the physical world and enabling natural interactions with digital objects,” said Dr. Achin Bhowmik, president of the Society for Information Display (SID). “ Achieving this requires the high dynamic range, great contrast and image quality, super resolution, low power consumption, and compact form factor of micro-LED. Mojo Vision’s single-panel RGB display is a significant advancement toward realizing this promise.”

The company is demonstrating its proprietary RGB single-panel micro-LED technology at CES 2024. To inquire about meetings at CES please email brian.mast@104west.com.

About Mojo Vision

Mojo Vision is focused on developing and commercializing high-performance micro-LED display technology for consumer, enterprise and government applications. The company combines breakthrough technology, leading display and semiconductor expertise, and an advanced 300mm manufacturing process to deliver on the promise of micro-LED displays. Mojo’s proprietary quantum-dot technology brings full color capability to its display platform, and meets the superior performance demands for all form factors. Mojo Vision developed the world’s smallest, densest dynamic display for the first AR smart contact lens and is now applying this innovation and expertise to lead the disruption of the $160 billion display industry.

Contacts

Carol Boyko



104 West Partners for Mojo Vision



carol.boyko@104west.com