DPA Microphones Highlights 2017 Shotgun Microphone at ISE 2024

New Mic Captures Authentic, High-clarity Sound for a Variety of Applications

BARCELONA, SPAIN, JANUARY 10, 2024 ― DPA Microphones, a leading manufacturer of high-quality miking solutions, is showcasing its new 2017 Shotgun Microphone at ISE 2024 (Stand 7B910, Hall 7).Designed to capture authentic sound with high directivity, clarity and consistency, the 2017 excels in various challenging AV, live performance and broadcast scenarios. Its versatility, durable design and ability to withstand difficult environments or extreme weather make the 2017 ideal for integrators that address an array of applications—such as affixed to a fly bar in theatres or concert settings or in fixed setups in lives sports and news.

“In an industry with a variety of shotgun microphones, we built the 2017 to stand out from the crowd, and we look forward to presenting it to attendees of ISE this year,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “Measuring just 184mm (7.24 inches) in length, the 2017 is more compact than many popular solutions, yet it still offers impressive technological features, including high directivity. From its durable construction and ease of use to its leading acoustical properties, the 2017 can capture the energy of any event.”

Designed to endure extreme weather and mechanical impact, the 2017 will hold up to travel and repeated use in harsh environments. The microphone persists in humid conditions and direct rain showers, as well as dry, arid environments. It has been tested for use in settings with temperatures up to 45°C (113°F) with 90-percent relative humidity, and cold environments as low as -40°C

(-40°F). With a consistent ability to easily withstand the effects of moisture, the 2017 ensures that any event can go live with incredible sound, no matter the setting or forecast.

Featuring a specifically designed capsule that is perfectly paired with a cutting-edge interference tube and microphone grid, the 2017 offers outstanding performance, both on- and off-axis. It has a high degree of off-axis rejection, which permits the main source to stand out. This heavily attenuated off-axis audio is authentic and extremely usable for mixing into the entire soundscape.

Audio professionals can now pick up accurate, clean sounds from even the most minute sources—as well as loud, ambient audio when preferred. For quieter locations, the 2017’s low self-noise promises an excellent performance, even in the presence of many open microphones.

For more information, visit www.dpamicrophones.com/2017.