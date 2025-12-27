MOJHON Embarks on a New Journey: A “Controller Tuning Expert” to Appear at CES 2026.

MOJHON officially announced its attendance to the Consumer Electronics Show in 2026

Today, MOJHON, a professional gaming peripheral brand renowned for its controller tuning and superior tactile feedback, officially announced its attendance to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) again in Las Vegas, USA, in January 2026, showcasing its product lineup. This marks the brand’s third appearance on the global stage of technological innovation, following its initial CES debut in early 2024, which garnered significant industry attention.

As the world’s most influential technology event, CES has always been a showcase for groundbreaking technologies and global innovators. It’s not only a hub for top global brands to release strategies and negotiate collaborations, but also a barometer defining future technological trends. MOJHON‘’s participation in CES not only signifies that its products and technologies have entered the global spotlight, but also demonstrates the brand’s unwavering commitment to its global expansion strategy.

MOJHON, born from the passion of a group of veteran gamers and hardware enthusiasts, adheres to the core belief of “Originating from the players and going back to the players,” firmly believing that true product wisdom originates from the gaming community and should ultimately return to enhancing the experience of every player. From launching its global trademark strategy in 2020 to establishing a comprehensive sales network covering self-operated, national-level agents, and regional channels in major markets such as China, the United States, Europe, Japan, and South Korea, MOJHON has gained recognition from millions of users worldwide through its synergistic product innovation integrating hardware, firmware, and a dedicated app.

It’s worth mentioning that after participating in CES in early 2025, MOJHON, based on its experience with past users, launched two highly anticipated new products: the MOJHON Rainbow 3 Wireless Elite Controller, featuring capacitive joysticks, 16 mechanical micro-switches, dual triggers, and a polling rate of up to 2000Hz; and the MOJHON Aether Wireless Controller, an entry-level Controller with an electronic screen and ease of use. These two products are not only the result of technological iteration but also a powerful embodiment of MOJHON’s “Win First, Then Seek Fight” product philosophy. MOJHON hopes that every device will help users already have the confidence to control the situation and are “sure to win” before the game even begins.

The brand’s ambition extends beyond market expansion. MOJHON aims to become one of the world’s most beloved esports brands in ten years. For MOJHON, exhibitions are not only a window to showcase its latest technological achievements, but also an excellent opportunity to engage in in-depth dialogues with leading global technology companies, game developers, hardcore gamers, and industry media. The “breakthrough technology testing ground” attribute of CES aligns perfectly with MOJHON’s brand spirit of “continuous breakthroughs, creating more possibilities.”

From the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), TGS at Makuhari Messe in Chiba and CES in Las Vegas all the way here, MOJHON serving Chinese and global market, every step of him has been solid and determined. The brand aspires to become one of the most beloved esports brands among global gamers within ten years. MOJHON welcomes guests who have made reservations to attend CES in Las Vegas in January 2026 to visit the MOJHON booth (LVCC central hall 14858) to witness the innovative power of Chinese esports technology brands and experience the “confidence of victory” stemming from passion and dedication.

Contact：

elya@bigbigwon.com

https://www.bigbigwon.com/

SOURCE: MoJHON

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire