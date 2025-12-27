Black Shark Confirms Participation in CES 2026, Ushering in a New Storm for Esports Peripherals on the Global Innovation Stage.

Black Shark Confirms Participation in CES 2026.

The 59th Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is scheduled to be held from January 6th to 9th, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center & Venetian Convention Center in the United States. Black Shark, a professional brand beloved by young users and esports players worldwide, has officially confirmed its participation, planning to showcase its latest breakthroughs and innovations in high-performance gaming peripherals on this world-class stage.

Founded in 1967, CES is a premier testing ground for groundbreaking technologies and global innovators, boasting over 50 years of history. It’s a mecca for global tech giants, innovative companies, industry leaders, and forward-thinking minds, consistently bringing together top brands and outstanding innovators to showcase the cutting-edge trends in the technology industry. Every January, CES represents the breadth and depth of the technology sector, from artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to digital health and smart mobility, from immersive entertainment to sustainable technology-the world’s most advanced innovations collide, exchange, and merge here. For Black Shark, being able to showcase its products alongside top global brands on this stage is both an honor and a responsibility.

In recent years, Black Shark has continuously deepened its presence in the gaming ecosystem, rapidly growing into a benchmark brand for mobile gamers worldwide thanks to its series of high-performance, innovative accessories. At this year’s CES, Black Shark will showcase its latest cooling technology, interactive devices, and audio solutions to global media, partners, and players. This further reinforces its brand mission of “providing the best product and service experience for global gamers,” demonstrating not only its products but also engaging in in-depth dialogue and exchange with the global technology ecosystem to jointly explore the infinite possibilities of future gaming experiences.

In the field of cooling technology, Black Shark will introduce a newly upgraded magnetic cooler series. The flagship 5 Pro magnetic version utilizes Black Shark’s self-developed fourth-generation semiconductor cooling chip, combined with a unique ring-shaped heat dissipation architecture and intelligent power control algorithm, ensuring a maximum cooling performance of 45℃ while significantly reducing noise and power consumption. The 5 Lite magnetic version focuses on a balance between elegant design and efficient heat dissipation, boasting an ultra-thin 2.7cm profile, ultra-light weight of 82.5g, and a single-unit cooling capacity of 35℃, providing an ideal choice for gamers seeking both style and functionality. The new 5 Neo model further showcases Black Shark’s strong compatibility design capabilities, flexibly adapting to various device form factors. These three products together constitute Black Shark’s new “Cooling Matrix,” aiming to completely solve the thermal management challenges of high-performance mobile devices during extended gaming sessions.

In terms of audio experience, Black Shark has built a comprehensive gaming acoustic solution covering multiple scenarios. The new T19 true wireless Bluetooth earbuds feature the latest generation of low-latency transmission protocols, reducing end-to-end latency in game mode to millisecond levels, ensuring absolute audio-visual synchronization. Simultaneously, its dual-core noise reduction technology clearly captures voice commands during intense battles. The X8 over-ear headphones are Black Shark’s flagship product for immersive experiences, employing specially tuned 50mm drivers and virtual multi-channel surround technology to create a vast soundstage and lasting comfort for players. The launch of the SP1 portable gaming speaker represents Black Shark’s consideration of social gaming scenarios; its unique bidirectional low-frequency radiator and stereo expansion technology allow players to share gaming fun with friends anytime, anywhere.

During the exhibition, Black Shark will provide global developers, industry partners, and experienced gamers with in-depth explanations of the innovative logic behind its products and user experience insights through hands-on demonstrations, scenario challenges, and interactive workshops. Black Shark’s appearance at CES is not only a concentrated showcase of its technological strength and product portfolio, but also a key step for the brand towards globalization and deepening its collaboration with the industry chain.

Black Shark cordially invites global technology enthusiasts, industry partners, and media friends to visit the Black Shark booth at CES 2026 to witness the future evolution of esports peripheral technology. We believe that on CES, a stage that gathers global innovation energy, Black Shark will bring more surprises beyond expectations to the world.

Meet in Las Vegas and explore the future of esports!

Exhibition Information:

Dates: January 6-9, 2026

Location: LVCC Central Hall, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Booth No.: 14858

Contact：

vivian.duan@blackshark.com

https://esportsen.blackshark.com

SOURCE: Black Shark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire