ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta–When the largest manufacturing and supply chain trade event of 2024, MODEX, returns to Atlanta on March 11 it will include over 1,175 exhibitors from leading solution providers and a comprehensive Educational Conference focusing on best-in-class solutions for manufacturing and supply chain operations. MODEX 2024 exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling, logistics and transportation industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and smart, connected supply chain technologies and last mile logistics.

“Only at MODEX, can you engage in face-to-face business interactions and gain immersive firsthand experiences with cutting-edge supply chain equipment, technology, and solutions,” says John Paxton, CEO, MHI. “The value of witnessing these solutions in-person, in-action on the exhibition floor, participating in informative educational sessions, and connecting with industry leaders and innovators all in one place is invaluable to taking your operations to the next level of excellence. MHI is excited to offer this market access and knowledge-sharing opportunity to their entire industry.”

“Supply chains are essential to the health of the overall global economy,” says Daniel McKinnon, EVP of Exhibitions, MHI. “By exploring the diverse range of solutions, engaging with industry-leading suppliers, and networking with peers, manufacturing and supply chain professionals can unlock opportunities to identify essential solutions that will pave the way for their future success.”

MODEX 2024 Conference

In addition to the exhibits, the MODEX Conference will include five keynotes and over 200 show floor educational sessions covering leading trends, best practices and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make manufacturing and the entire supply chain work more resiliently, efficiently and profitably.

March 11 Keynote: Lessons Learned from the Supply Chain Front Line



Bill Seward, President, UPS Supply Chain Solutions

March 11 Keynote Panel: Charting the Course for Smarter Ports



Moderator: Mitch Mac Donald, Founder and Board Director, AGiLE Business Media

Panelists:

– Dr. Noel Hacegaba, Chief Operating Officer, Port of Long Beach



-Rob Tonissen, Director Supply, Port of Rotterdam



-Stacy Watson, Director, Economic & Industrial Development at Georgia Ports Authority

March 12 Keynote: Exponential Change in the Age of AI: Digitization, Decarbonization and Reformation



Gerd Leonhard, CEO, The Futures Agency and Founder, The Good Future Project

March 13 Keynote: A Conversation with Jeremy Renner



The Heart of An Avenger

March 13 Keynote Panel: Preview of MHI 2024 Annual Industry Report



Moderators: John Paxton, CEO, MHI and Wanda Johnson, Technology Fellow, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Panelists:

-Dr. Randy Bradley, associate professor of information systems and supply chain management at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business.



-Matthew Hough, Chief Information Officer, Cintas



-Chaneta Sullivan, Director, Facility Development and Safety, Chick-fil-A Supply



-Archna Wunsch, Head of Global Strategy and Transformation, Cook Medical

March 13: MHI Industry Night with Colin Jost



MODEX will feature an evening of music, food, drinks and entertainment by comedian Colin Jost on Wednesday, March 13. Tickets to this event are $50 and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. The door prize for this event will be a trip of a lifetime vacation.

Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum on March 11 at MODEX



MHI has partnered with Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association and the Warehousing, Education and Research Council (WERC) to bring an afternoon of discussion, education, and networking for women in our industry.

MHI Young Professionals Network Reception on March 11 at MODEX



This event provides attendees to network and connect with young professionals in the material handling and supply chain industry.

MODEX 2024 Student Day on March 13



MHI in partnership with Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), College Industry Council on Material Handling Education (CICMHE), Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) and the Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI) presents Student Day at MODEX. More than 300 students will have the opportunity to tour the exhibition and gain first-hand experiences of the latest supply chain technologies.

MODEX is the largest manufacturing and supply chain expo held in North America and South America. The event will be held March 11-14, 2024 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

For more information on exhibiting or attending MODEX, visit modexshow.com.

MODEX is Powered by MHI

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI’s over 970 members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers, and third-party logistics providers. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for their members, their members’ customers, and the industry through programming and events. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX expos to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals. The Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) is a division of MHI and provides education and research to the warehousing, distribution, and logistics community.

