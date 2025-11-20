Moderna Secures $1.5 Billion Five-Year Credit Facility from Ares Management

Non-dilutive financing from premier lender bolsters strong balance sheet and provides increased flexibility

Company reiterates 2025 financial guidance provided on 3Q25 earnings call and targets cash breakeven by 2028

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it has closed a five-year term loan facility for up to $1.5 billion of capital from Ares Management Credit Funds (Ares), a leading global alternative investment manager, to increase flexibility.

The non-dilutive debt financing consists of three tranches over five years, including:

A $600 million initial term loan funded at closing

A $400 million delayed draw term loan facility (DDTL), available in multiple draws at Moderna’s discretion through November 2027

An additional $500 million DDTL, available in multiple draws at Moderna’s discretion through November 2028. This tranche is contingent on the achievement of key regulatory milestones aligned with Moderna’s late-stage clinical pipeline

“While we remain well-positioned to achieve our 2028 cash breakeven target, this additional capital enhances our strong balance sheet and enables increased flexibility over the coming years,” said Jamey Mock, Chief Financial Officer of Moderna. “Ares is a highly reputable lender in the healthcare space, and we are proud to have their valuable financial backing in pursuit of our long-term financial targets.”

“We are pleased to provide flexible capital to Moderna at this pivotal moment in their growth trajectory,” said Doug Dieter, DrPH, Co-Head of Ares Specialty Healthcare. “Moderna has already demonstrated the power of its mRNA platform with multiple commercial products and has an impressive and differentiated clinical pipeline. This investment reflects Moderna’s disciplined approach to capital management and our support of their long-term financial strategy.”

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company’s values and mindsets, Moderna’s mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna’s credit facility with Ares; Moderna’s financial condition and operational flexibility; Moderna’s 2025 financial guidance; Moderna’s 2028 cash breakeven target; and Moderna’s ability to achieve key regulatory milestones aligned with its late-stage pipeline and to draw on future tranches. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Moderna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

