Dr. Angela Fisher Launches First Neurodivergent-Affirming Institute Blending Medicine, Art & Empowerment

Psychologist, author, and neurodivergent visionary Angela Fisher, PhD has announced the launch of the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI)-a first-of-its-kind integrative wellness center and gallery space located in the heart of St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District.

A nationally recognized pioneer in psychedelic-assisted therapy, trauma recovery, and neurodivergent advocacy, Dr. Fisher has spent two decades developing the Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment (EBiT) model: a therapeutic approach designed to support not just symptom management, but self-trust, creativity, identity, and autonomy for autistic, ADHD, and trauma-impacted individuals.

> “I built the center I wish I had growing up. NEI is a place where neurodivergence isn’t just accepted-it’s honored, celebrated, and therapeutically supported,” says Dr. Fisher.

About Dr. Angela Fisher:

Psychologist, clinical director, and founder of Bionic Bloom

Creator of the Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment (EBiT) framework

Author of The Neurospicy Manifesto and upcoming Psychedelic Ethics Manual

Speaker at national conferences including Cannadelic Global Summit

Native American church founder providing legal protections for sacred medicine

Her work weaves together psychology, spirituality, neuroscience, somatics, and creativity-offering a multidimensional path to healing and identity reclamation.

About the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute:

NEI is the first center in Florida dedicated exclusively to neurodivergent-affirming, integrative care. The institute blends traditional and alternative modalities, including:

Neuropsychological testing & diagnostic evaluations

Individualized accommodations and treatment plans

Psychedelic-assisted therapy (MDMA, psilocybin, ketamine)

Peptide and functional medicine

Somatic, expressive, and family therapies

Sacred ceremony, regression, and identity work

All delivered in a sensory-conscious, art-infused healing space.

NEI is also St. Pete’s newest community gallery and event venue, hosting art shows, trainings, retreats, and public wellness events.

Grand Opening Weekend: Celebrate & Connect

Sunday, December 14 | 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/celebrate-and-connect-a-grand-opening-wellness-event

Join Dr. Fisher and her team for a full-day community showcase featuring expert talks, live music, immersive art, wellness demos, and more.

For interviews, media requests, or advance feature opportunities with Angela Fisher, PhD, contact:

clinical@empowerautism.me | 727-371-8355

Photos, press kits, and credentials available upon request

727-371-8355

clinical@empowerautism.me

www.empowerautism.me

