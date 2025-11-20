Dr. Angela Fisher Launches First Neurodivergent-Affirming Institute Blending Medicine, Art & Empowerment

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Psychologist, author, and neurodivergent visionary Angela Fisher, PhD has announced the launch of the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI)-a first-of-its-kind integrative wellness center and gallery space located in the heart of St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District.

A nationally recognized pioneer in psychedelic-assisted therapy, trauma recovery, and neurodivergent advocacy, Dr. Fisher has spent two decades developing the Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment (EBiT) model: a therapeutic approach designed to support not just symptom management, but self-trust, creativity, identity, and autonomy for autistic, ADHD, and trauma-impacted individuals.

> “I built the center I wish I had growing up. NEI is a place where neurodivergence isn’t just accepted-it’s honored, celebrated, and therapeutically supported,” says Dr. Fisher.

About Dr. Angela Fisher:

  • Psychologist, clinical director, and founder of Bionic Bloom

  • Creator of the Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment (EBiT) framework

  • Author of The Neurospicy Manifesto and upcoming Psychedelic Ethics Manual

  • Speaker at national conferences including Cannadelic Global Summit

  • Native American church founder providing legal protections for sacred medicine

Her work weaves together psychology, spirituality, neuroscience, somatics, and creativity-offering a multidimensional path to healing and identity reclamation.

About the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute:

NEI is the first center in Florida dedicated exclusively to neurodivergent-affirming, integrative care. The institute blends traditional and alternative modalities, including:

  • Neuropsychological testing & diagnostic evaluations

  • Individualized accommodations and treatment plans

  • Psychedelic-assisted therapy (MDMA, psilocybin, ketamine)

  • Peptide and functional medicine

  • Somatic, expressive, and family therapies

  • Sacred ceremony, regression, and identity work

All delivered in a sensory-conscious, art-infused healing space.

NEI is also St. Pete’s newest community gallery and event venue, hosting art shows, trainings, retreats, and public wellness events.

Grand Opening Weekend: Celebrate & Connect

Sunday, December 14 | 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/celebrate-and-connect-a-grand-opening-wellness-event

Join Dr. Fisher and her team for a full-day community showcase featuring expert talks, live music, immersive art, wellness demos, and more.

For interviews, media requests, or advance feature opportunities with Angela Fisher, PhD, contact:

clinical@empowerautism.me | 727-371-8355

Photos, press kits, and credentials available upon request

