Dr. Angela Fisher Launches First Neurodivergent-Affirming Institute Blending Medicine, Art & Empowerment
TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Psychologist, author, and neurodivergent visionary Angela Fisher, PhD has announced the launch of the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI)-a first-of-its-kind integrative wellness center and gallery space located in the heart of St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District.
A nationally recognized pioneer in psychedelic-assisted therapy, trauma recovery, and neurodivergent advocacy, Dr. Fisher has spent two decades developing the Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment (EBiT) model: a therapeutic approach designed to support not just symptom management, but self-trust, creativity, identity, and autonomy for autistic, ADHD, and trauma-impacted individuals.
> “I built the center I wish I had growing up. NEI is a place where neurodivergence isn’t just accepted-it’s honored, celebrated, and therapeutically supported,” says Dr. Fisher.
About Dr. Angela Fisher:
-
Psychologist, clinical director, and founder of Bionic Bloom
-
Creator of the Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment (EBiT) framework
-
Author of The Neurospicy Manifesto and upcoming Psychedelic Ethics Manual
-
Speaker at national conferences including Cannadelic Global Summit
-
Native American church founder providing legal protections for sacred medicine
Her work weaves together psychology, spirituality, neuroscience, somatics, and creativity-offering a multidimensional path to healing and identity reclamation.
About the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute:
NEI is the first center in Florida dedicated exclusively to neurodivergent-affirming, integrative care. The institute blends traditional and alternative modalities, including:
-
Neuropsychological testing & diagnostic evaluations
-
Individualized accommodations and treatment plans
-
Psychedelic-assisted therapy (MDMA, psilocybin, ketamine)
-
Peptide and functional medicine
-
Somatic, expressive, and family therapies
-
Sacred ceremony, regression, and identity work
All delivered in a sensory-conscious, art-infused healing space.
NEI is also St. Pete’s newest community gallery and event venue, hosting art shows, trainings, retreats, and public wellness events.
Grand Opening Weekend: Celebrate & Connect
Sunday, December 14 | 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/celebrate-and-connect-a-grand-opening-wellness-event
Join Dr. Fisher and her team for a full-day community showcase featuring expert talks, live music, immersive art, wellness demos, and more.
—
