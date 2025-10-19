Moderna Highlights Seasonal Flu and H5 Pandemic Flu Candidates at IDWeek 2025

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced data regarding two of its investigational influenza candidates will be presented at IDWeek 2025, October 19-22, 2025, in Atlanta, GA. The details of the presentations are as follows:

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation #229: mRNA-1010, an mRNA-Based Influenza Vaccine, is Safe and Efficacious in Adults Aged ≥50 Years : The presented data show the relative vaccine efficacy (rVE) of mRNA-1010 for the prevention of influenza compared to a licensed standard dose (SD) influenza vaccine. rVE was 26.6% (95%CI: 16.7%, 35.4%) in the overall study population, meeting the prespecified superiority criteria. rVE was consistent across vaccine-included strains, including Influenza B strains. mRNA-1010 also protected against more severe, including medically-attended influenza, with an rVE of 33.7% (95%CI: 12.0, 50.0%) compared to a licensed SD influenza vaccine. mRNA-1010 was well-tolerated, with no safety concerns identified. Injection site pain was the most common local solicited adverse reactions (SARs), and fatigue, headache and myalgia were the most common systemic SARs reported. Presenter: Eleanor Wilson, MD, MHS Time: Monday, October 20, 3:15-4:30pm ET Location: B401-B402

Oral Presentation #220: Safety and Immunogenicity of mRNA-1018, a candidate vaccine for the prevention of H5N1 pandemic influenza, in healthy adults ≥18 years of age in a dose-ranging Phase 1/2 clinical study: The presented data show that across all dose levels, mRNA-1018 was well-tolerated with no safety concerns identified, and demonstrated rapid and persistent immune response. Three weeks after the second dose, the immune responses in 97.8% of participants (95%CI: 95.4, 99.2) were at or above levels considered protective from influenza. Notably, as soon as three weeks after the first dose, immune responses at or above the accepted threshold for protection were observed in 79.5% (95%CI: 74.3, 84.1) of participants and six months after the second dose, 70.6% (95%CI: 64.8, 76.0) maintained seroprotective titers. Presenter: Brett Leav, MD Time: Monday, October 20, 3:15-4:30pm ET Location: B207-B208



Oral Presentation #90: Interim Assessment of Safety and Immunogenicity from a Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Trial of an mRNA-Based Cytomegalovirus Vaccine in Patients Who Have Undergone Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Presenter: Lori Panther, MD, MPH Time: Monday, October 20, 10:30-11:45am ET Location: B211-B212

Oral Presentation #223: Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of the mRNA-1345 RSV Vaccine in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients Aged ≥18 Years Presenter: Eric F. Mayer, MD Time: Monday, October 20, 3:15-4:30pm ET Location: B207-B208

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation #407: Cardiac Troponin I Levels Following mRNA-1273 Vaccination in Participants 12 Through 30 Years of Age: Results from a Phase 4 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study Presenter: Spyros Chalkias, MD Time: Tuesday, October 21, 1:45-3:00pm ET Location: B401-B402

Oral Presentation #563: Safety and Immunogenicity of mRNA-1273.815 in COVID-19 Vaccine-Naïve Children 2 Through 4 Years of Age: Results from a Phase 3, Open-Label Trial Presenter: Avika Dixit, MBBS Time: Wednesday, October 22, 10:30-11:45am ET Location: B207-B208

Oral Presentation #642: mRNA-1608, an mRNA-Based Therapeutic Genital Herpes Vaccine Candidate: Interim Safety, Immunogenicity and Clinical Endpoint Results from a Phase 1/2, Randomized, Observer-Blind, Controlled, Dose-Ranging Trial Presenter: Anna Wald, MD, MPH Time: Wednesday, October 22, 1:45-3:00pm ET Location: B211-B212



Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including pioneering work on COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

