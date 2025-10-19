Historical Adventure Series ‘Adventures in Time’ Inspires Young Readers to Explore the Past

Hartgraves & the Adventure in Time!

Author Pete Hartgraves is captivating young readers and educators alike with his debut novel, Adventures in Time: My Only Regret – the first book in a thrilling new historical fiction series for middle-grade and young adult readers. The story blends adventure, friendship, and time travel with real moments from America’s past, creating a fresh and engaging way for students to experience history.

Adventures in Time: My Only Regret follows three friends – Billy, Joanne, and Bobby – who accidentally activate their science teacher’s experimental time-displacement device and are transported into the era of the American Revolution. As they navigate divided loyalties, questions of freedom, and the challenges of a world far removed from their own, the trio must rely on courage, critical thinking, and each other to find their way home.

Hartgraves, who writes from Fort Worth, Texas, says his inspiration comes from a desire to make history meaningful for young readers:

“I write children’s fiction and historical fiction for young adults. My goal is to give young readers stories that are both exciting and meaningful – adventures that teach without ever feeling like lessons.”

Teachers, parents, and students in grades 5 through 9 have praised the book for its mix of accurate historical context and relatable storytelling. The novel’s humor, emotional depth, and fast-moving plot make it an ideal classroom companion for educators seeking to bring history alive.

Building on the success of the first book, Hartgraves has announced that the second installment in the series, Adventures in Time: Destination 2 – The Underground Railroad, is soon to be released. This next adventure will take readers deep into one of America’s most courageous chapters, where friendship and bravery are tested against the backdrop of the fight for freedom.

“The story is historical with lots of adventure,” Hartgraves says. “It’s an exciting book for a group that doesn’t receive much in the area of good literature.”

The Adventures in Time Series by Pete Hartgraves

Book Title & Year Synopsis Book 1: Adventures in Time – My Only Regret (2025, Kravitz & Sons LLC, ISBN 9798896393542) The debut novel, inspired by the American Revolution, sends three friends-Billy, Joanne, and Bobby-back to 1776, where they encounter Nathan Hale on the eve of his execution. The title comes from Hale’s immortal last words: “I only regret that I have but one life to give for my country.” Hartgraves uses this to explore a moral dilemma: should the young time travelers intervene and save him, even if it alters history forever? Book 2: Adventures in Time – Destination 2: The Underground Railroad (Projected 2026) The second installment moves to pre-Civil War Arkansas, where the trio confronts the brutal reality of slavery and the secret networks of the Underground Railroad. “It’s intense,” Hartgraves shared. “They deal with slavery and the Underground Railroad.” It’s also the only book in the series with a hopeful ending-a light shining through one of the darkest chapters in American history. Book 3: Adventures in Time – The Alamo (Projected 2027) Set in 1836 Texas, the time travelers stand side by side with the defenders of the Alamo. Hartgraves merges his love of Texas history with his fascination for moral courage under pressure. Book 4: Adventures in Time – Titanic Voyage (Projected 2028) After three war-torn volumes, Hartgraves sends his young characters on a luxury cruise ship that turns out to be the Titanic. “Of course,” he laughed, “being on the Titanic has its disadvantages too.” The tone shifts from battlefields to empathy, from survival to reflection, offering readers both suspense and heart.

About the Author

Pete Hartgraves writes historical fiction and adventure stories for children and young adults. His work combines imagination with educational depth, helping readers connect with history in a personal and meaningful way. Hartgraves lives south of Fort Worth, Texas, where he continues to write stories that encourage curiosity, empathy, and lifelong learning.

Check Google Books for availability and upcoming titles in the Adventures in Time series .

