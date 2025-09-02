Moderna Announces Data to be Presented at the 2025 International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that five abstracts on its investigational mRNA therapeutics have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM), which will be held September 2-6, 2025 in Kyoto, Japan, at the Kyoto International Conference Center. This includes three oral presentations and two poster presentations across the Company’s propionic acidemia (PA), methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) and Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1a (GSD1a) programs. This is the first time Moderna will present data at a scientific congress for MMA and GSD1a.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation #8 – Organic Acidemias: Clinical Burden of Propionic Acidemia in Japan: A real-world evidence cohort study using a hospital-based healthcare database Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 PM JST Order of Presentation: 1 Location: Room 5 Presenter: Yoko Nakajima

Oral Presentation #8 – Organic Acidemias: mRNA-3705 Therapy for Methylmalonic Acidemia: Interim Data from a Phase 1/2 Study Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 PM JST Order of Presentation: 7 Location: Room 5 Presenter: Sabine Fuchs

Oral Presentation #8 – Organic Acidemias: mRNA-3927 for the Treatment of Propionic Acidemia: Final results from mRNA-3927-P101 Part 1 dose-escalation cohorts and cumulative data from ongoing participants Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 PM JST Order of Presentation: 8 Location: Room 5 Presenter: Andreas Schulze

Poster Presentation #P-521: Model-Informed Dose Selection for the Pivotal Study of mRNA-3705 in Methylmalonic Acidemia Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 PM JST Location: Poster 1 – Annex Hall Presenter: Min Liang

Poster Presentation #P-246: mRNA-3745 Therapy for GSD1a: Interim reported data from Phase 1/2 Ba1ance Study Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 5:30 – 6:30 PM JST Location: Poster 1 – Annex Hall Presenter: Nicola Longo

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

