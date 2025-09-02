GHGSat Appoints Sonia Kim as Chief Product Officer

GHGSat, the global leader in emissions-monitoring technology, today announced the appointment of Sonia Kim as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Kim will lead GHGSat’s global product strategy with a sharpened focus on advanced analytics, building new pathways to integrate emissions intelligence into decision-making across carbon-intensive industries, governments, and financial institutions.

Kim joins GHGSat from S&P Global’s Sustainable1 (S1), where she served as Global Head of Product and Managing Director. At S1, Kim spearheaded the development and launch of the company’s inaugural sustainability data solutions suite, enabling global clients to evaluate risk and unlock opportunity across financial assets and corporate operations. Her leadership was pivotal in integrating the capabilities of acquired firms, driving innovation in ESG Scores, Climate & Nature Risk, and overseeing cross-divisional collaboration as the chair of the S&P Sustainable Product Leadership Council. Before joining S&P Global, Kim served in leadership roles in strategy, research, and product development at organizations including Moody’s Analytics and Fitch Solutions. Kim holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Barnard College.

“Sonia’s deep experience building market-leading products at the intersection of data, analytics, and sustainability is exactly what GHGSat needs to accelerate our next phase of growth,” said Stéphane Germain, CEO of GHGSat. “Her vision for holistically integrating emissions intelligence into the core of strategy and operations across industries will expand the reach and impact of our mission to reduce greenhouse gases worldwide.”

As Chief Product Officer, Kim will lead the next phase of product strategy at GHGSat, with a focus on delivering advanced analytics capabilities that embed the data from GHGSat’s satellite and airborne technology into customer-centric products and tools with actionable insights for operators, governments, and investors.

“I’m excited to join GHGSat at such a pivotal time and help build on its mission to transform emissions monitoring. Methane and carbon emissions are among the most pressing challenges of our era, and the ability to measure and monitor them with precision is critical to both economic and environmental progress,” said Kim. “By combining satellite and airborne intelligence with advanced analytics, we can empower companies, governments, and financial institutions to take more informed and impactful action toward a sustainable future.”

GHGSat made history in 2016 with the launch of the first satellite capable of detecting and identifying the exact source of methane emissions from space. Today, after rapid expansion, GHGSat operates the world’s largest fleet of satellites dedicated to methane, providing robust global coverage of methane emissions. Annually, GHGSat satellites survey more than 4 million sites, tracing the source of leaks down to individual pieces of industrial equipment at an unmatched daily frequency. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, GHGSat delivers alerts about methane leaks to operators within hours of a detected emission, enabling swift mitigation action.

Alongside its satellites, GHGSat also operates a fleet of aircraft capable of pinpointing the source of an emissions to an area of less than one square meter, and detecting methane emissions at thresholds as low as 5 kilograms per hour. Ideal for targeted site surveys, routine monitoring programs, and rapid response missions, Data.AIR has already been scaled extensively across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Working in close collaboration with industry, GHGSat has supported the mitigation of more than 20MT CO2E of methane since beginning operations, equivalent to the annual emissions from more than 4.6 million cars.

