THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS, AN OFFERING MEMORANDUM OR AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in the text of this Announcement have the meanings given in the Company’s proposed fundraise launch announcement released on 24 November 2026, unless otherwise specified (the “Fundraise Announcement“).

Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango“) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Fundraise announced yesterday. The Fundraise generated strong demand, and as a result raised a total of £7,000,000 (approximately C$13,199,900).

A total of 25,000,000 new Common Shares in the capital of the Company have been conditionally placed with, or subscribed for by, new and existing investors at the Placing Price of 28 pence (C$0.5280) per Common Share (the “Offer Shares“). On settlement, the Fundraise will raise gross proceeds of approximately £7,000,000 (approximately C$13,199,900) for the Company before expenses consisting of:

22,433,094 new Common Shares pursuant to the Placing raising gross proceeds of approximately £6,281,266.32 (approximately C$11,844,583.90);

892,857 new Common Shares pursuant to the Retail Offer, raising gross proceeds of approximately £249,999.96 (approximately C$471,424.92); and

1,674,049 new Common Shares pursuant to the Subscription, raising gross proceeds of approximately £468,733.72 (approximately C$883,891.18).

The new Common Shares to be issued in aggregate pursuant to the Fundraise represents approximately 6.408 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company prior to the Fundraise.

The Placing was conducted by S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (“SP Angel“), Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (“Cavendish“), and H&P Advisory Limited (“H&P“) acting together as joint bookrunners (together the “Joint Bookrunners” or the “Banks“). JUB Capital Management LLP acted as Corporate Finance Adviser in respect of introducing investors pursuant to the Placing and the Subscription.

Applications will be made (a) for the Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and (b) for the Fundraise to be conditionally accepted by the TSX-V, subject to the Company satisfying all of the requirements of the TSX-V. It is currently expected that the Offer Shares will (a) be admitted to trading on AIM at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 4 December 2026; and (b) commence trading on the TSX-V on or around 4 December 2026, subject to acceptance of the TSX-V.

It is expected that settlement of the Offer Shares will occur on 4 December 2026 in accordance with the instructions given to the Joint Bookrunners, the terms of the Subscription Agreements and the terms of the Retail Offer.

The Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Common Shares of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

The Fundraise is conditional upon, among other things, the placing agreement between the Company and the Banks becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its terms, the AIM Admission becoming effective and acceptance by the TSX-V.

The net proceeds of the Fundraise will be used primarily to fund the Group’s planned investment in the scale-up of its recycling and magnet manufacturing activities, including additional equipment at the Tyseley facility, together with capital expenditure associated with the HyProMag UK and HyProMag Germany operations. The proceeds will also provide funding towards the Group’s wider operating and development activities, and for general working capital purposes.

Capital Access Window and Restoration of Trading

As detailed in the Company’s announcement of 9 November 2026, the Company entered a Capital Access Window at 7:30 a.m. GMT on 9 November 2026, in order to reach a broader range of investors during the Fundraise.

Following the results of the Fundraise, the Capital Access Window has now closed and normal trading in the Company’s existing Common Shares is expected to resume at 7:30 a.m. GMT on 25 November 2026.

The Placing Shares, the Subscription Shares and the RetailBook Offer Shares will be subject to resale (hold) restrictions in Canada for a period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of such shares. Any resale of the Placing Shares, the Subscription Shares and the RetailBook Offer Shares in Canada or to a Canadian must be made in accordance with such resale restrictions or in reliance on an available exemption therefor.

William Dawes, CEO, commented:

“We’re pleased with the strong demand for the Fundraise and thank both new and existing investors for their support. Our priority is to scale up rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing in the UK and Germany. The proceeds will help us add equipment at Tyseley and fund planned investment in the HyProMag UK and Germany operations.”

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission of the Offer Shares, its issued and outstanding share capital will consist of 415,153,618 shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts in this announcement are based on an exchange rate of £1:C$1.8857 based on Bank of Canada closing exchange rate on 6 November 2026, the latest trading day before the commencement of the Capital Access Window (as defined in the Fundraise Announcement) and the trading halt on the TSX-V.

The person responsible for arranging release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Alexander Lemon.

This Announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts:

Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

William Dawes

Chief Executive Officer

will@mkango.ca

Alexander Lemon

President

alex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979

www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com

@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Joint Bookrunner

Caroline Rowe, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta

UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Joint Bookrunner

Neil McDonald, Derrick Lee, Pearl Kellie

UK: +44 (020) 7330 0500

H & P Advisory Limited

Joint Bookrunner

Andrew Chubb, Leif Powis

UK: +44 20 7907 8500

JUB Capital Management LLP

Corporate Finance Adviser

Adam Dziubinski

UK: +44 20 8159 2558

About Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V Stock Exchanges. Mkango’s corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited (“Maginito“), which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec Holdings Corp. (“CoTec“), and the Remloy business acquired by its wholly owned German subsidiary, to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag Limited, which holds a 90 per cent interest in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd (“Mkango UK“), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical processing route.

HyProMag GmbH has been selected as a Strategic Project under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act.

Maginito and CoTec are also expanding Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap (“HPMS“) recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA joint venture company.

Remloy has developed a plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, which recycles end-of-life rare earth magnets via a melting process (medium loop rare earth magnet recycling) to produce NdFeB alloy powders for the bonded and hot deformed magnet markets, complementary to HyProMag’s short loop recycling process, to produce sintered magnets, and to Mkango UK’s long loop recycling process, to produce mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides.

Mkango currently owns 100% of the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi and the proposed Pulawy rare earths separation plant in Poland. On grant of the large-scale mining licence the Government of Malawi may elect to take a free 10% interest in the entity holding that licence. Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Songwe has also received Development Funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (“DFC“), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, securing US$4.6 million in reimbursable funding for Front End Engineering and Design. Mkango Rare Earths Limited (“MKAR“) has signed a Business Combination Agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions (“CPTK“) to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC merger (the “Proposed Business Combination“) under the name Mkango Rare Earths Limited.

For more information, please visit www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This Announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate”, “believes”, “expects”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “intends”, “may”, “plan”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will” and other similar expressions. They appear in a number of places throughout this Announcement and include statements regarding the Company’s and the Directors’ intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the assumptions as to average selling prices, associated costs, metal price, operating costs, output volumes and currently proposed product mix at each of its location, which are based upon the Company’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs, the results of the Fundraise, the issuance of the Offer Shares, the amount to be raised pursuant to the Fundraise, the Company’s prospects, growth and strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that predictions, forecasts and projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, or that actual results will differ from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: satisfaction of the conditions precedent included in the Placing Agreement and no termination rights arising thereunder, satisfaction of the conditions precedent in the Subscription Agreements, including payment of the subscription proceeds required pursuant to such agreements, stock market volatility, the risks of the ongoing war in the Middle East, the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop the recycling plants in the UK, Germany and the US, as well as Songwe Hill and the proposed separation plant in Poland, governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which the Company is exploring, researching and developing, the restrictions in place whilst equipment and infrastructure is owned by the University of Birmingham, the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale, competitors having greater financial capability and effective competing technologies in the recycling and separation business of the Company and HyProMag, availability of scrap supplies for recycling activities, governmental regulation (including the impact of environmental and other regulations) on and the economics in relation to recycling and the development of the recycling and separation plants of the Company and HyProMag, future investments in the United States pursuant to the cooperation agreement between Maginito and CoTec, the outcome and timing of the completion of the feasibility studies, cost overruns, complexities in building and operating the plants, the positive results of feasibility studies on the various proposed aspects of the Company’s, Maginito’s and CoTec’s activities, meeting conditions to DFC funding commitment for Songwe, successful completion of the transaction contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement with CPTK, general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, changes in environmental, tax and royalty legislation, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility, the ongoing war in the Middle East, and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and those risk factors identified in the Company’s publicly filed disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage.

The forward-looking statements in this Announcement may also include financial outlooks and other forward-looking metrics relating to the Company. To the extent any forward-looking statements in this Announcement constitute “future-oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “FOFI“), such information is being provided to demonstrate the Company’s internal projections and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such FOFI. FOFI, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties set out above. The Company’s actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations and, as a result, the Company’s revenue and profitability may differ materially from the revenue and profitability profiles provided in this Announcement. Such information is presented for illustrative purposes only and may not be an indication of the Company’s actual financial position or results of operations.

Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this Announcement speak only as of the date of such statement and (other than in accordance with their legal or regulatory obligations) neither the Company, nor the Joint Bookrunners nor any of their respective associates, directors, officers or advisers shall be obliged to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

SP Angel, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as Nominated Adviser exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the contents of this Announcement and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Announcement) as its client in relation to the contents of this Announcement nor will it be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this Announcement. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on SP Angel by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (“FSMA“) or the regulatory regime established thereunder, SP Angel accepts no responsibility whatsoever, and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the contents of this Announcement including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on behalf of it, the Company or any other person, in connection with the Company and the contents of this Announcement, whether as to the past or the future. SP Angel accordingly disclaims all and any liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to above), which it might otherwise have in respect of the contents of this Announcement or any such statement. The responsibilities of SP Angel as the Company’s Nominated Adviser under the AIM Rules for Companies and the AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange and are not owed to the Company or to any director or shareholder of the Company or any other person, in respect of its decision to acquire shares in the capital of the Company in reliance on any part of this Announcement, or otherwise.

Each of the Banks are authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA and are acting as joint bookrunners exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Fundraise and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Announcement) as its client in relation to the Fundraise or the contents of this Announcement, nor will it be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this Announcement. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder, none of the Banks accept responsibility whatsoever, or make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the contents of this Announcement including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on behalf of it, the Company or any other person, in connection with the Company and the contents of this Announcement, whether as to the past or the future. Each of the Banks accordingly disclaims all and any liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to above), which it might otherwise have in respect of the contents of this Announcement or any such statement.

The information in this Announcement, which includes certain information drawn from public sources, does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. The content of this Announcement has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the FSMA. Reliance on this Announcement for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. The price of shares and any income expected from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon disposal of the shares. Past performance is no guide to future performance, and persons needing advice should consult an appropriate independent financial adviser.

No offering document, prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document has been or will be prepared or submitted to be approved by any competent authority or stock exchange in any jurisdiction (including the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the TSX-V or any Canadian securities regulatory authority) in relation to the Fundraise or Admission.

In connection with the Placing, the Banks may release communications to the market as to the extent to which the book is “covered”. A communication that a transaction is, or that the books are, “covered” refers to the position of the order book at that time. It is not an assurance that the books will remain covered, that the transaction will take place on any terms indicated or at all, or that if the transaction does take place, the securities will be fully distributed by the Banks.

This Announcement (the “Announcement“) is for information purposes only and is directed only at persons whose ordinary activities involve them acquiring, holding, managing and disposing of investments (as principal or agent) for the purposes of their business and who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and are: (a) if in a member state of the European Economic Area (the “EEA“), persons who are qualified investors (“Qualified Investors“) within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “EU Prospectus Regulation“); or (b) if in the United Kingdom, qualified investors within the meaning of paragraph 15 of schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the “POATR“), who are also: (i) persons who fall within the definition of “investment professionals” in article 19(5) of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order“); (ii) persons who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) persons to whom they may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons“).

This Announcement must not be acted on or relied on (i) in any member state of the EEA, by persons who are not Qualified Investors; or (ii) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement relates is only available to (i) in any member state of the EEA, Qualified Investors; and (ii) in the United Kingdom, Relevant Persons, and will only be engaged in with such persons.

Persons distributing this Announcement must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. Persons (including, without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual or other legal obligation to forward a copy of this Announcement should seek appropriate advice before taking any such action. Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This Announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, the Republic of South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

This Announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. This Announcement does not itself constitute or form part of an offer for sale or subscription of any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction including, without limitation, the United States or any other Restricted Territory. There will be no public offer of the Offer Shares in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada any other Restricted Territory or elsewhere.

The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act“), or under the securities laws of, or with any securities regulatory authority of, any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, pledged, taken up, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within, into or in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Offer Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States in “offshore transactions” as defined in, and pursuant to, Regulation S under the US Securities Act; and the Placing Shares are being offered and sold in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the US Securities Act pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The Offer Shares have not been qualified for distribution by prospectus in Canada and may not be offered or sold in Canada except pursuant to a Canadian prospectus or prospectus exemption. The Placing Shares, the Subscription Shares and the RetailBook Offer Shares will be subject to resale (hold) restrictions for a period of four months and one day in Canada. Any resale of the Placing Shares, the Subscription Shares and the RetailBook Offer Shares in Canada or to a Canadian must be made in accordance with such resale restrictions or in reliance on an available exemption therefor.

Purchasers of Placing Shares, Subscription Shares and RetailBook Offer Shares are, by purchasing the Placing Shares, the Subscription Shares and the RetailBook Offer Shares, deemed to represent and warrant to the Company that they are not in Canada, are purchasing the Placing Shares, the Subscription Shares and the RetailBook Offer Shares with investment intent and not with a view to distribution in Canada.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by the Joint Bookrunners or by any of their affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast or estimate, and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company.

Neither the content of the Company’s website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company’s website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this Announcement.

This Announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with applicable law and regulation in the United Kingdom and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Announcement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

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