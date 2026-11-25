Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG) (Toronto, Canada), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) for the Company’s intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “Issuer Bid“), with respect to its common shares of no-par value each in the Company (“Common Shares“) on both the AIM and TSX-V trading lines of the Company.

Under the terms of the Issuer Bid, the Company may acquire up to 23,262,071 Common Shares from time to time in accordance with Exchange procedures, representing approximately 5% of the total number of the Common Shares held by public shareholders. The Company has a total of 465,241,424 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at November 20, 2026.

The Company is launching the Issuer Bid as part of an ongoing review of the Group’s capital allocation priorities, balancing disciplined capital management alongside the advancement of its strategic objectives. The Directors believe that its Common Shares have been trading at levels that do not adequately reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects. Accordingly, subject to future share price movements and other relevant factors, the Company believes the repurchase of its Common Shares may represent an attractive investment opportunity for the Company and an appropriate use of its surplus funds. Importantly, any such repurchases will be funded from capital available beyond the Group’s current operational requirements, ensuring that sufficient resources are retained to support its ongoing activities and strategic priorities.

The Issuer Bid is subject to pricing parameters set by the Company and is effective from 27 November 2026, and will terminate on 26 November 2027, or such earlier time as the Issuer Bid is completed or terminated at the option of the Company. The Company may purchase up to the maximum allowable 5% of issued and outstanding shares in aggregate, across the TSX-V and AIM. The Company has not made any purchases of its Common Shares during the past twelve months.

The Common Shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled upon settlement.

In Canada, all Common Shares will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange and payment for the Common Shares will be in accordance with Exchange policies. The price paid for the Common Shares will be the market price at the time of purchase. No purchases will be made other than by means of open market transactions during the term of the Issuer Bid. Common Share purchases in Canada will be made by Research Capital Corporation via the TSX-V, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

In the United Kingdom, the Issuer Bid will be facilitated by Common Share purchases made on AIM by Berenberg, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Additionally, the Issuer Bid may be implemented by the purchase of ordinary shares by way of block trades effected by Berenberg in accordance with the Board-granted authority to repurchase shares, should larger blocks become available, subject to the overall aggregate limit of 5% of issued and outstanding shares across the Exchange and AIM.

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the buyback of Common Shares. Shareholders should note that there can be no guarantee that the Issuer Bid programme will be implemented in full, with the Company continuing to assess the Issuer Bid programme against its wider disciplined capital allocation policy.

A copy of the notice filed with the Exchange may be obtained, by any shareholder of the Company without charge, by contacting the Company.

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris, James Bellman, Edward Foulkes Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor, Charlie Hammond Berenberg (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt Research Capital Corporation (Canadian Broker) +1 (0)416-860-7752 Steven Isenberg, Jordan Purritt, Nicole Cornick Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme, Kathleen Beams

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This news release contains material information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. For the purposes of applicable UK legislation, this announcement contains inside information.

Berenberg is regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in Germany and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority. Berenberg is acting for Eco Atlantic only in the United Kingdom and only in connection with the Issuer Bid programme and no one else, and will not be responsible to anyone other than Eco Atlantic for providing the protections offered to clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Common Shares or the Issuer Bid programme, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to in this announcement.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore licence interests in Guyana, the Falkland Islands, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In the Falkland Islands, the Company holds a 35% Working Interest in the 1,126 km2 PL001 Licence in the offshore North Falkland Basin. In Namibia, following the completion of the farm-down to BP, the Company holds a 25% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 37.5% Working Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Eco. Such statements can be generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “schedules”, “prepares”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. All estimates and statements that describe Eco’s operations are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation: risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation and production, geological risks, marketing and transportation, availability of adequate funding, volatility of commodity prices, environmental risks, competition from other producers, and changes in the regulatory and taxation environment. Actual results may vary materially from the information provided in this document, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. Eco undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

In particular, this announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to: the Issuer Bid, including the number of Common Shares that may be purchased, the timing, price and manner of any purchases, the funding of purchases from surplus funds, and the Company’s capital allocation priorities. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that: the Company will have surplus funds available beyond its current operational requirements; market conditions and the trading price and liquidity of the Common Shares will permit purchases; and the Company will not be prevented from making purchases by undisclosed material information or applicable regulatory restrictions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including that: the Company may purchase fewer Common Shares than the maximum permitted, or none; the Company may suspend or terminate the Issuer Bid; the Company’s financial position, funding requirements or strategic priorities may change; the trading price and liquidity of the Common Shares may be volatile; purchases on the Exchange or AIM may be limited by applicable regulatory requirements; and the general risks of oil and gas exploration, including geological risk, availability of adequate funding, commodity price volatility, environmental risks, and changes in the regulatory and fiscal regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

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