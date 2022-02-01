MISA 2022: NAC-driven Zero Trust Security for Government Agencies and Public Sector Entities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#8021x–Genians, the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today it will be attending the MISA Ontario 2022 InfoSec Conference & Trade Show at Delta Hotels by Marriott Guelph Conference Centre from October 31 to November 2, 2022. During this event, Genians will present the most practical way to support Zero Trust Security models in evolving network environments.

Since 2005, Genians’ comprehensive and innovative Network Access Control (NAC) solutions have helped over 2,400 organizations, including major government agencies and public sector entities in APAC, EMEA, and the North American market, by securing their IT network operations, resources, and all connected devices. Most importantly, Genians ensures the highest levels of systems security, availability, and regulatory compliance. Now, Genians extends its NAC capabilities to support Zero Trust Security initiatives by introducing Genians’ ZTNA solutions.

Kyeyeon Kim, Genians’ Co-founder and CTO, says “The core concepts of NAC still apply to Zero Trust Security models. We have enhanced NAC by adding the essential ZTNA features to secure remote access more effectively. Overall, we even support requirements specified in Executive Order 14028: Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, which works for most government agencies around the world. Recently, we have had a good number of Canadian municipalities join us as new customers. Through the MISA 2022 event, we will share best practices and success stories involving Genians NAC-driven ZTNA solutions.”

Basically, Genians’ ZTNA establishes a trusted path for secure access from endpoints anywhere to critical IT resources, whether they exist in On-prem, in the Cloud, or in Hybrid environments. It also encompasses the following capabilities:

Network Visibility and Surveillance with Device Platform Intelligence

Dynamic Micro-segmentation

Security Posture Measurement for Pre and Post Admission

User & Device Authentication (AD, SAML2.0, RDBMS, MFA, Google G-Suite, FIDO2)

BYOD, Guest Management

Real-time Compliance Check (NIST 800-171, ISO 27002, PCI, HIPAA) and

Multi-layered Policy Enforcement: ARP, 802.1X (RADIUS), Cloud Gateway, Agent

Automated Threat Responses and Remediation

IP/MAC, Switch Port, Wireless Security Management

Endpoint Management & Security (Windows Updates, Antivirus, Software, Peripheral devices, etc.)

Secure Remote Access Anytime, Anywhere

IT Security Automation

Fast Deployment & Scalability (No Network Changes or Updates required)

Now, you can be part of our successful journey. Seeing is believing. Come visit us to learn more or visit www.genians.com to start a 30-day free trial right away.

About MISA

Municipal Information Systems Association, Ontario (MISA Ontario) is a non-profit organization whose objective is to foster an engaged and active community of municipal professionals, at all levels, to share information, experiences and promote municipal IT practices. MISA Ontario continues to be an advocate for innovation on behalf of all municipalities, small to large, on issues and topics that impact their communities. As a member, you will join a growing number of 1400+ dedicated professionals working towards more effective government.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) provides the industry’s leading Network Access Control solution, which helps maintain full visibility and control of all your network assets and ensures they are operating at the highest levels of security and compliance. Genians secures millions of various endpoints in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, energy, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians keeps working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with community and industry leaders around the world.

