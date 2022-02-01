Emplifi Delivers Innovative Live Commerce Solutions Including Real-Time Customer Care and Interactive Commerce

Brands and retailers can now leverage live video calling from social, live video-powered care, plus immersive AR capabilities to further enhance the customer experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform, today announced the release of three innovative Live Commerce features: Calls from Social, Live Care, and Augmented Reality with rich media screen sharing. This collection of commerce features will further enhance the online shopping experience for customers at every stage of the buyer’s journey, whether customers are researching before a purchase, looking to interact with a product via Augmented Reality, or seeking customer care post-purchase.

Customers get convenience with video-powered Calls from Social – Calls from Social provides the ability to launch live video calls directly from social browsers for Facebook and Instagram. For consumers, this provides a more seamless experience by enabling them to interact with a live advisor in just a couple of clicks from a social post, comment, direct message, or Messenger interaction.

Calls from Social provides the ability to launch live video calls directly from social browsers for Facebook and Instagram. For consumers, this provides a more seamless experience by enabling them to interact with a live advisor in just a couple of clicks from a social post, comment, direct message, or Messenger interaction. Brands leverage live video for more personalized customer care – With Emplifi Live Commerce, brands can now scale their customer care and service and increase customer satisfaction with the use of live video technology. Customers can get in-store expert advice without ever leaving the comfort of their space

With Emplifi Live Commerce, brands can now scale their customer care and service and increase customer satisfaction with the use of live video technology. Customers can get in-store expert advice without ever leaving the comfort of their space Brands can instantly create emotional connections with their products with rich media Augmented Reality screen-sharing – Brands can now empower their sales associates to showcase products in a customer’s own home, and provide a more personalized experience, leveraging the power of AR.

With nearly half of consumers (49%) attaching a high level of importance to social media CX experiences, brands can’t afford to ignore video-based customer care as a component of their overarching digital strategy. By enabling live video-powered care abilities straight from the social media platforms customers are already on, such as Facebook and Instagram, brands can field support calls instantly, improving resolution time and increasing customer satisfaction.

“We’re excited that we’ve just launched the Calls from Social feature from Emplifi Live Commerce into our social media channels,” said Mike Krantz, Director of Marketing and eCommerce at Orbit Baby. “Starting calls right from the Facebook or Instagram app allows us to provide a better shopping experience to our customers, right on the channels they’re already using. And we’re seeing that this increased engagement leads to more calls and more sales.”

“Emplifi is excited to continually release new innovation and value to all of our commerce brands looking for fresh, engaging ways to better connect, and convert consumers into loyal customers,” states Todd McCaslin, Emplifi CTO. “These new features will help companies ready for the holidays and beyond as they look to increase customer satisfaction, growth and revenue generation that come from strategic live commerce investments.”

