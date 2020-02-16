Miris Names Spatial Industry Veteran Will McDonald as Chief Product Officer

Former Unity and AWS Leader Brings Industry Experience to Drive Innovation in Streaming Spatial Content

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Miris , the company pioneering the era of spatial streaming, today announced that Will McDonald has joined Miris as Chief Product Officer (CPO) after serving in senior Engineering and Product leadership roles at Unity and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As CPO at Miris, McDonald will be the executive leading Miris’ Product Development and Marketing to bring streaming of true spatial content to Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) devices. Prior to joining Miris, McDonald served as the General Manager of Accelerated Production at AWS and then as Vice President of Engineering at Unity.

“I am convinced that the next computing era after mobile will be spatial.” said Will McDonald, Miris CPO. “I’ve spent my career building exciting technology in spatial computing, real-time graphics, and in the content creation space, and I believe Miris’s groundbreaking AI streaming technology represents a vital solution to deliver dynamic high-quality content at scale. I’m thrilled to join this exceptional team in unlocking the immense potential of spatial computing for both creators and consumers.”

Miris’ patented technology addresses critical challenges faced by spatial computing creators, distributors, and consumers. Via Miris’ Content Delivery Network (CDN), consumers will enjoy real-time dynamic streaming of high-fidelity spatial content anywhere, anytime—without downloads or storage—mirroring the ease consumers have consuming music, movies, and TV content today.

“Miris is building the world’s first CDN for the streaming of dynamic spatial content, and we are privileged to have Will join our team of industry veterans working to realize the untapped potential of spatial computing” said Marlin Prager, Miris CEO and co-founder. “Will’s experience in leading the development and rollout of key products from industry giants in entertainment and content delivery makes him an ideal addition to our company.”

Miris’ executive team brings a wealth of experience having contributed to numerous films and video games, and have previously launched groundbreaking products at major technology companies. Miris’ broader product development team includes deep technical experience in computer graphics, AR/VR/MR, and AI that uniquely positions them to lead the delivery of dynamic spatial content.

For a first ever public look at streaming spatial content with Miris, check out the company’s first product demo video .

Meet the Miris Team and see Miris technology live (and streaming) at The HPA Tech Retreat in Rancho Mirage, CA on February 16-20.

For more information or to contact Miris, please visit www.Miris.com .

About Miris

Miris is pioneering the era of spatial streaming to meet the demand for dynamic content for spatial computing. Miris’ technology plugs into current content workflows and will make limitless spatial content accessible to the world by removing current data bottlenecks, delighting consumers, and accelerating hardware adoption globally. Miris is based in Culver City, California.

