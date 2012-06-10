AUGMENTED WORLD EXPO INTRODUCES AWE GAMING HUB TO CATALYZE AND ACCELERATE XR GAMING

New Resources for Studios, Creators, Developers, Publishers and More Will Help XR Gaming Go Mainstream

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Game on! AWE is delighted to announce the inaugural AWE Gaming Hub, a truly game-changing project that will help propel XR gaming to awesome new heights.

Beginning with AWE USA 2025 (June 10-12 in Long Beach, CA), XR game developers and studios will be able to easily connect with content creators, publishers, media, investors, and industry leaders. Whether you’re an established XR developer looking to level up or an aspiring creator preparing to launch your first immersive experience, the AWE Gaming Hub provides the connections, resources, and industry exposure you need to succeed.

To learn more and apply to be part of the inaugural AWE Gaming Hub, visit this link .

Established Developers can:

Showcase Your Game – Exhibit in the Games Pavilion, apply for the VR Games Spotlight, and gain visibility

Take the Stage – Present on the Gaming Expo Stage and demo your game live

Network & Collaborate – Connect with key players at exclusive events

Game-Dev Insights – Learn from top studios and industry experts

Get hands-on – Learn about and try the latest game development tools, accessories and peripherals that would make your game a success

Aspiring Developers can:

Network with established game devs

Attend game developer centered programming and learn how to build and launch a successful XR game

Apply to participate in a speed networking event with investors

Catch the latest gaming launches through VR Games Spotlight

Sponsors, Publishers and Investors can:

Visit game devs in their booths to see and try latest games

Join a speed Networking event for investors to chat with game devs and hear their pitches

Get interviews with XR game devs

Catch latest gaming news through VR Games Spotlight

Content Creators can:

Connect with game devs, conduct interviews, and explore game demos in the Games Pavilion Networking event

Interact with other content creators in a relaxed professional atmosphere

Catch latest gaming launches through VR Games Spotlight

Receive the hottest gaming news before, prior and after the event

Participate in VR sports demos (limited availability)

Participate in panels (limited availability)

“XR Gaming has been a part of Augmented World Expo since our first conference in 2010,” explained Ori Inbar, co-founder and CEO of AWE. “However, now that XR gaming is going mainstream, we want to go further than providing space to exhibit and showcase the latest titles. With the premiere of Gaming Hub, we’re unlocking pathways to growth, visibility and industry impact for creators, developers, studios, publishers and other XR gaming key stakeholders. We invite everyone to join us!”

Some of the exciting XR gaming companies that have already confirmed their participation in AWE USA 2025 include Another Axiom (creators of Gorilla Tag), Resolution Games, Mighty Coconut, Sinn Studio, Kluge Interactive, Flat2VR and LIV.

Jason Rubin (VP, Metaverse Experiences and Co-Founder of Naughty Dog) will speak on the main stage, and a wide range of content creators will participate in the Gaming Hub including Cas & Chary, JayBratt, Matteo, Mack Falconer, TribeGreywolf, AtomBombBody, Techman Prime, and Gingas VR. Publishers and investors will also participate in speed networking and discussions – details to be shared soon.

Don’t Miss AWE USA 2025

AWE USA 2025 will welcome over 6,500 XR professionals, 500 AR and VR industry speakers, and 300+ global exhibitors at this year’s leading immersive event

Super Early Bird tickets are now available (through March 13, 2025), with discounts over $500 on a 3-day pass. To register for the conference, go here .

Members of the media or content creators that wish to request a media pass can do so at this link: https://awexr.com/press-pass

About AWE:

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world’s leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

AWE USA 2025 marks the 16th edition of the must attend global XR industry event; now for the second time in our new home in Long Beach, California.

The 3-day AR VR conference is packed with sessions from 500+ top speakers across 14 tracks; covering tech and applications in many verticals. The Expo Hall features over 350 exhibitors offering hands-on experience with the latest spatial computing technologies.

Pre-conference workshops, community meetups, and networking opportunities give guests numerous ways to connect, learn, and grow their XR businesses at AWE USA.

