MiniTool’s Biggest Discount of the Year During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool, a committed software development firm, offers MiniTool Partition Wizard, MiniTool Power Data Recovery, MiniTool ShadowMaker, MiniTool MovieMaker, MiniTool Video Converter, and other products in the 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. From November 25 to December 6, 2024, customers can visit the MiniTool promotion page to purchase products and enjoy big discounts.

Promotions and Activities

MiniTool’s promotion is divided into three forms: lucky draw, combination promotion, and single item promotion.

Lucky Draw: Try your luck to get a discount or coupon for your desired single product. Each user has 5 chances per day during Black Friday sales.

Try your luck to get a discount or coupon for your desired single product. Each user has 5 chances per day during Black Friday sales. Combination Promotion: Or you can directly pick up your favorite bundles with a bigger discount!

Or you can directly pick up your favorite bundles with a bigger discount! Single Item Promotion: Enjoy exclusive discounts on individual products!

Best Seller: MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Ultimate + MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Ultimate

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a top disk manager with comprehensive partition management features that can meet the basic disk and partition management needs of home and business users. It is available in Pro, Pro Platinum, and Pro Ultimate versions. Of these, the Pro Ultimate version is the best choice.

MiniTool ShadowMaker is a professional backup software based on the Windows system. It can safely back up files, folders, systems, disks, and partitions to internal or external hard drives.

MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Ultimate and MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Ultimate are originally priced at $199 and $158 , respectively. During MiniTool’s Black Friday promotion, customers can buy these two products for ONLY $160.65 (55% OFF).

Double Protection of Data: MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Ultimate + MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Ultimate

MiniTool Power Data Recovery is the best data recovery software for Windows users. It can successfully recover accidentally deleted files as well as files lost due to system crashes or virus attacks. Windows users can use MiniTool Power Data Recovery to recover data from internal storage, as well as external drives (such as HDD, SSD, USB, SD card, etc.).

MiniTool ShadowMaker can set up backup items regularly to properly protect your data and computer. It is the best choice for Windows users to back up files, hard drives, systems, etc.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Ultimate and MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Ultimate charge $129 and $158 respectively. Now with a discount of 60% OFF, you ONLY NEED to PAY $114.80 for them.

65% OFF: MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Platinum + MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Annual Subscription + MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Annual Subscription

MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Platinum offers all the features of the software, plus one year of free upgrades. It can be used on three devices after purchase. MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Annual Subscription offers all the functions of MiniTool data recovery software and a one-year free upgrade. MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Annual Subscription allows use on two devices, plus one year of free updates.

The original prices of these three products are $129, $89, and $120 respectively. During the Black Friday promotion, you can get them all with ONLY $118.30 (65% OFF).

70% OFF: MiniTool MovieMaker Annual Subscription + MiniTool Video Converter 12-Month Subscription

MiniTool MovieMaker is the best choice for creating and editing videos. It supports adding transitions, special effects, and text to a video. Even beginners can make stunning videos with templates in MiniTool MovieMaker.

MiniTool Video Converter can convert audio and video into more than 1,000 formats. Its batch conversion function makes conversion more efficient. In addition, MiniTool Video Converter allows the recording of partial or full-screen activities without background noise.

The regular price of MiniTool MovieMaker Annual Subscription is $59.99 , and the regular price of MiniTool Video Converter 12-Month Subscription is $119.99 . During Black Friday, enjoy both of them for a whole year for ONLY $53.99, SAVING 70%!

For more product details, please visit the two promotion pages mentioned above.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a software development company based in Canada. It is committed to providing customers with the most useful applications, such as MiniTool Power Data Recovery, MiniTool Partition Wizard, MiniTool ShadowMaker, MiniTool System Booster, MiniTool MovieMaker, and MiniTool Video Converter.

