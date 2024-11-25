Corporate Training Market size is set to grow by USD 60.39 billion from 2024-2028, emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules to boost the revenue- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global corporate training market size is estimated to grow by USD 60.39 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period. Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of iot and wearable devices. However, technical constraints to implementing corporate training poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc, DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn, and Skillsoft Corp., GP Strategies Corporation, Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Allen Communications Learning Services, Cornerstone Ondemand Inc., Bizlibrary

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 – 2022 Segment Covered Product (Technical training and Non-technical training), Type (Blended and E-learning), Industry, and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The corporate training market has witnessed significant growth due to the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices. These technologies have become increasingly popular for implementing e-learning solutions in businesses. Wearable devices, such as smart glasses and smartwatches, offer convenience and time savings for trainers. In collaboration with educational technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), these devices can create accurate, multidimensional simulations for training and development. The IoT concept holds immense potential for various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, ITeS, and more. Wearable devices, such as clip-on cameras, AR glasses, and VR headsets, provide training experiences. For instance, VR glasses can be used for onboarding, company tours, fire hazard training, and team projects. Clip-on cameras record interactions for feedback purposes. The emergence of IoT and wearable devices is expected to drive the growth of the global corporate training market.

The Corporate Training Market is thriving with trends like Chatbots and Virtual Assistants enhancing learning experiences. Continuous measurement and feedback ensure Quality Training aligns with Employee Skills, boosting Productivity and Efficiency. A Continuous Learning Culture fosters high Employee Morale, reducing Turnover Rates. FMCG, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, IT, and more embrace Training for Rapid Innovation and Adaptation. Learning Management Systems on Mobile Devices and e-Learning enable Remote Work and Upskilling/Reskilling. Soft Skills, Diversity Initiatives, and Workplace Learning through Learning Activities contribute to Employee Performance and Business Goals. Virtual Training Methods, like Technical Training, cater to various Industries, including FMCG, Pharma, and IT.

Market Challenges

Corporate training solutions play a crucial role in enhancing the skills and knowledge of employees in various organizations. However, customization and integration are two significant challenges in implementing these solutions. Customization helps cater to specific end-user requirements, reducing time and complexity. However, it increases the operating cost, especially for small-scale companies. Integration with existing business applications is essential to maximize the potential of e-learning and streamline business processes. However, the integration of SaaS-based corporate training solutions with other software can be complex due to differing technology stacks. This lack of integration can lead to inefficiencies and decreased user interest, negatively impacting the global corporate training market. Corporate training vendors must provide technical support to help companies overcome these challenges and ensure successful implementation.

The corporate training market is essential for upskilling and reskilling employees to meet business goals in today’s knowledge-based economy. Challenges include remote work, soft skills development, diversity initiatives, and workplace learning. Employees’ performance and retention depend on continuous learning and development. However, budget constraints, economic uncertainty, and time constraints pose challenges. Training methods, including virtual training, must be adaptable to meet organizational requirements. Digital transformation and technological adoption require digital skills, literacy, and specialized training programs. Training providers must offer personalized learning activities to engage employees and ensure satisfaction. Data analytics can help tailor training programs to individual needs. Adapting to digital tools, automation, and artificial intelligence is crucial for an adaptable workforce and sustainable growth. Overall, the corporate training market is key to building a competitive and successful business.

Segment Overview

This corporate training market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product

1.1 Technical training

1.2 Non-technical training

Type

2.1 Blended

2.2 E-learning

Industry

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Technical training- The corporate training market is a significant sector, providing businesses with essential skills development for their workforce. Companies invest in various training programs to enhance employee productivity and performance. These programs cover areas like communication, leadership, technical skills, and compliance. Training methods include in-person sessions, e-learning, and blended models. The market is continuously evolving, with technology playing a crucial role in delivering effective and efficient training solutions.

Research Analysis

The Corporate Training Market is a dynamic and evolving industry focused on upskilling and reskilling employees to meet business goals in today’s knowledge-based economy. Remote work and virtual training methods have become increasingly popular, enabling continuous learning and development of soft skills, technical skills, and diversity initiatives. Workplace learning through various learning activities is essential for employee performance, retention, and adapting to changing business environments. Industries like Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, and Information Technology are significant consumers of corporate training. Learning Management Systems and mobile devices facilitate e-learning, making training more accessible and efficient. The focus on continuous learning and development is crucial for businesses to remain competitive and adapt to technological advancements.

Market Research Overview

The Corporate Training Market is a dynamic and evolving industry focused on upskilling and reskilling employees to meet the demands of a knowledge-based economy. With the shift to remote work and the increasing importance of soft skills, workplace learning has become a priority for businesses aiming for sustainable growth and competitiveness. Learning activities encompass a range of methods, including virtual training, continuous learning, and specialized programs, to develop the skills and competencies required for digital transformation and technological adoption. Employees are the backbone of every organization, and their performance and retention are crucial to business goals. Training providers offer various methods to cater to organizational requirements and budget constraints, including virtual training, mobile devices, and e-learning. Digital tools such as learning management systems, chatbots, and virtual assistants facilitate personalized and continuous measurement, feedback, and quality training. In today’s rapidly innovating world, industries such as FMCG, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, and Information Technology rely on continuous learning cultures to adapt to economic uncertainty and financial constraints. Digital literacy and skills, including those related to automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, are essential for an adaptable workforce. Training methods must cater to various organizational requirements and employee constraints, such as time, work schedules, and engagement levels. Continuous measurement, feedback, and personalization are crucial for employee satisfaction and morale, which in turn impact turnover rates. Ultimately, the goal is to create a culture of continuous learning that fosters productivity, efficiency, and a high-performing workforce.

