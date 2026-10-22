MiniTool ShadowMaker 5.0 Introduces Cloud Sync for Google Drive and OneDrive

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool® Software Limited has announced the release of MiniTool ShadowMaker 5.0, the latest version of its Windows backup and file sync software. The update introduces a new Cloud Sync feature for Google Drive and OneDrive, along with enhancements to the registration and purchase experience, interface refinements, and compatibility fixes.

New Features and Improvements in MiniTool ShadowMaker 5.0

1. Cloud Sync to Google Drive and OneDrive

MiniTool ShadowMaker 5.0 introduces Cloud Sync, allowing users to synchronize files and folders from a Windows computer to Google Drive or OneDrive. Users can choose the files and folders they want to sync and select their preferred cloud storage service as the destination.

The new feature supports one-way synchronization from a local Windows PC to cloud storage, providing an additional way to save copies of important files outside of your computer. Together with MiniTool ShadowMaker’s existing local file sync function, Cloud Sync expands the available destinations for file sync.

2. Streamlined License & Plan Management

The latest update introduces an enhanced register interface that remains easily accessible even after activation. Registered users can now effortlessly review their current plan, explore upgrade options, or update their license key anytime for a smoother user experience.

These refinements are intended to improve usability when users manage their software registration and licensing.

3. Interface Refinements and Compatibility Fixes

MiniTool ShadowMaker 5.0 includes interface improvements and fixes for certain display issues. One notable fix addresses a blurry display issue that could occur on some systems equipped with AMD GPUs.

These changes focus on resolving specific issues and improving the user experience on affected systems.

4. Additional Improvements

Beyond Cloud Sync and the changes outlined above, MiniTool ShadowMaker 5.0 includes additional interface and functionality refinements. Together, these updates further improve the software’s usability while expanding its file synchronization options.

With support for Google Drive and OneDrive, MiniTool ShadowMaker 5.0 provides Windows users with another approach to manage file copies across local and cloud storage. Users who want to synchronize files to cloud storage can download the Free Edition and explore the new capabilities.

About MiniTool ShadowMaker

MiniTool ShadowMaker is a Windows backup and file sync solution designed to help users protect their operating systems and important data. It supports backing up Windows systems, disks, partitions, files, and folders to local drives, external hard drives, shared folders, and other supported locations. Users can select specific items to back up according to their needs.

For users who need to migrate data to another drive, MiniTool ShadowMaker offers a disk cloning feature. The software also supports restoring backed-up data and creating bootable media for system recovery.

By combining backup, file synchronization, disk cloning, and restore capabilities, MiniTool ShadowMaker offers Windows users a set of tools for data protection and system recovery.

About MiniTool® Software Limited

MiniTool Software Limited is a professional software company that develops computer applications. It provides software for partition management, data recovery, data backup and sync, video editing, multimedia conversion, and screen recording for home and business users. The company is committed to developing innovative, reliable, and easy-to-use software that simplifies everyday digital tasks.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minitool-shadowmaker-5-0-introduces-cloud-sync-for-google-drive-and-onedrive-302916663.html

SOURCE MiniTool® Software Limited