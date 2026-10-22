Ayrton Launches Falconer

A Brand New, Ultra-high-performance Remote Followspot Control System

JACKSON, MISSOURI, OCTOBER 22, 2026 ― Ayrton has released Falconer, a brand-new, ultra-high-performance remote followspot system designed to feel like a real followspot, with full ergonomics and a natural haptic feel.Falconer was born from a single ambition: to reinvent the art of followspotting, free the operator from its constraints and deliver unprecedented comfort. Ayrton isdistributed exclusively in North America by ACT Entertainment.

Designed to retain the natural, responsive feel of a traditional followspot, Falconer removes the need for the operator to be at the fixture position. It relies instead on a camera rigged where it provides the clearest view of the stage, so the operator can be located in the most convenient and comfortable position for every design, whatever the configuration of the venue. Created with the same level of precision and attention to detail as every Ayrton fixture, Falconer combines a broadcast-style fluid head with a camera-based workflow, giving operators direct, instantaneous control of moving lights from a dedicated base station.

Falconer uses a camera mounted on a compatible Ayrton fixture, such as EagleStrike, which gives the operator the ideal view of the stage. Alternatively, aseparate Ayrton Horus camera (see below) — released alongside Falconer – can be used to integrate the system into any lighting rig.

Falconer’s design features two ergonomic handles that fit comfortably in the hands for precise, fluid movement in every direction. Its large 18.5-inch Full HD touchscreen monitor reproduces every detail of the stage with exceptional clarity. Customisable buttons and faders keep every essential control within easy reach of the operator without taking the hands off the handles.

Based on GDTF file definition, Falconer’s controllable parameters include: Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and CTO; Colour Wheel 1, Colour Wheel 2, Tint and Dimmer; and Iris, Zoom, Focus, Gobos and Frost. Additionally, user-definable presets containing any combination of parameters can be assigned to preset buttons on the handles and touchscreen for easy recall of looks and/or positions. Presets can include fade-in and fade-out times, and can be set to Hold, Fade Out or Snap to Zero when deactivated

Falconer’s ultra responsive control delivers instantaneous response, in harmony with the operator’s anticipation and interaction with the stage in real time, whether the trajectories are fast or slow. The quality of construction and carefully selected materials ensure perfect stability, so every movement remains smooth and controlled. Meanwhile, an infrared mode keeps performers clearly in view even in extremely low-light conditions.

A single Falconer base station can control multiple fixtures, with up to 36 active fixtures recommended for optimal system performance (an unlimited number of fixtures can be patched as Falconer sets no fixed limit, but 36 active fixtures are recommended).The system supports both autonomous operation and integration with a lighting console, while its 3D calibration system allows multiple fixtures to track the same point in space, with the designer able to choose which ones follow the action. This intuitive 3D calibration establishes the position of each fixture in space using just four reference points, so multiple fixtures can track the same performer in perfect synchronisation, leaving the operator free to choreograph breathtaking movements across the whole rig.

Not every moving light can carry a camera, so Ayrton has created Horus, a freestanding compact camera fixture that opens up the Falconer system to any manufacturer’s lighting rig. Built into the housing of the Ayrton MagicDot Neo, Horus is small, lightweight and fast, weighing just 6.7 kg, and can be installed easily. Simply rig it wherever it gives the clearest view of the stage.

Horus uses the same camera module as the Ayrton EagleStrike: a 1/2.8-inch 3.7-megapixel CMOS sensor, a 30x optical zoom and a 65° field of view deliver a sharp, detailed image at any distance, while infrared modes keep performers clearly in view in even the darkest theatre scenes. Its video feed is sent over the network via NDI with adjustable bandwidth, and shutter, anti-flicker and colour settings can all be configured remotely from Falconer, so all adjustments can be made locally from the Falconer base station with no need to access the rig.

Horus is fast and precise, with 540-degree pan and 270-degree tilt driven by high-resolution stepper motors and 16-bit control for extremely smooth, accurate movement, with automatic repositioning. Because the camera works independently of the lights, either one can be repositioned without compromising the other.

With an IP65 protection rating and IP65 connectors throughout, Horus is ready for the harshest environments, from theatres and arenas to open-air festivals in wind, rain and dust, and it operates happily from -20°C to 45°C. While Horus stays out in the elements, followspot operators can stay comfortable indoors with Falconer, with a perfect view of the action and complete control of the rig. For ease of transport, Horus travels in the Falconer foam insert alongside the base station, so the whole system can be packed into a tour-ready case if required. Both Falconer and Horus operate as standalone solutions or alongside a lighting console.

Followspotting is at the heart of live performance, from theatres and concert venues to stadiums, television studios and film sets. It is an exacting craft that calls for patience, absolute concentration and complete mastery of movement, often for many hours in demanding conditions. Falconer introduces a new flexible, high-performance approach to the art that keeps the operator one step ahead of the action.

Falconer is available immediately, and more information is available here: Ayrton Falconer. More details on Falconer and the full range of Ayrton LED and laser-sourced lighting fixtures can be found at www.ayrton.eu