MiniTool Released Video Converter 4.3 with New Features

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool Software Limited has released a new version of its video conversion tool – MiniTool Video Converter 4.3. This update brings a new video compression feature and optimizes the interface.

Upgrade Highlights in MiniTool Video Converter 4.3

Compress videos without losing quality.

New launcher look & optimized user interface.

Added log file entry to menu.

Fixed some bugs.

Compress Videos without Losing Quality

MiniTool Video Converter 4.3 introduces a new feature: video compression. With this feature, you can compress videos with a resolution of up to 8K for free. More importantly, there are no restrictions on video length or quantity.

Video compression supports importing many popular formats, including MP4, MKV, WebM, MOV, AVI, WMV, M4V, ASF, MPEG, VOB, and more. Compressed videos can be exported as MP4, WebM, or MKV files. Also, the exported videos have no watermark. Additionally, this feature supports batch compression, allowing for the simultaneous compression of up to 5 videos.

In addition, within the Compression Settings, you can adjust the video compression percentage from 10% to 100%. Plus, the estimated video file size will change as you adjust the compression percentage. You can also refer to the application’s recommended optimal compression level to ensure the video quality. Moreover, you can preview the compressed video.

What’s more, MiniTool Video Converter 4.3 supports hardware acceleration, including Intel QSV, AMD VCN, and NVIDIA NVENC.

New Launcher Look & Optimized User Interface

MiniTool Video Converter 4.3 introduces a new startup interface, which allows you to view the application loading progress.

What’s more, this update has made the sidebar options more intuitive and unified by slightly modifying their names. For example, “Video Convert” has been changed to “Convert Video,” and “Screen Record” to “Capture Screen.”

Additionally, several new options have been added to the left sidebar: Discovery, Settings, and Collapse. These options provide the following functionalities:

Discovery: A dedicated section for users to learn more about MiniTool.

Settings: Quickly set the file save location and other settings from one place.

Collapse: Offers a way to fold the sidebar and maximize the available workspace.

Added Log File Entry to Menu

MiniTool Video Converter 4.3 adds an entry for locating the log file for quick tech support.

Fixed Some Bugs

MiniTool Video Converter 4.3 fixes bugs in UI design, button response, etc., bringing you a smoother and more convenient experience!

About MiniTool Video Converter

MiniTool Video Converter is a multifunctional application developed by MiniTool Software Ltd. It can assist Windows users with converting audio and video files, compressing videos, and recording screens.

As the name suggests, MiniTool Video Converter focuses on file conversion. It supports conversion between multiple popular video and audio formats, including MP4, MOV, MKV, WMV, MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC, etc. In addition, you can directly convert audio and video to formats suitable for iPhone, iPad, Samsung, YouTube, and Instagram.

What’s more, MiniTool Video Converter can be used as a screen recorder. You can choose to record the full screen or a specified area. Moreover, it allows you to set the recording duration and some parameters, such as frame rate, quality, encoding, etc. You can also customize some shortcut keys for recording videos in the settings.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a dedicated software development company that provides complete business software solutions in the video editing, data recovery, data backup, and partition management industry.

