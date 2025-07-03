6G AI Sweden AB Launches Sovereign AI Infrastructure in Sweden

6G AI Sweden AB today announced the commercial launch of new sovereign AI Infrastructure in Sweden, a transformative technology project that positions Sweden at the forefront of artificial intelligence with the ability to provide complete data confinement within national borders.

The AI Cloud facility is strategically located in atNorth’s SWE01 data center in Stockholm’s Kista technology district. It is fully aligned with the NVIDIA reference architecture for optimal performance and delivers direct access to NVIDIA H200 GPUs. 6G AI Sweden AB has previously signed an agreement to purchase Nvidia GPUs at a total value of SEK 2.1 billion.

6G AI Sweden is leveraging Nvidia AI Enterprise suite, Nvidia AI Blueprints, Use Cases and pre-trained models and is providing Swedish organizations with computational capabilities previously accessible only through foreign-controlled infrastructure, which represents an important goal for European technological independence.

“Sweden has consistently led global technological transformation, from telecommunications to digital innovation,” stated M.A. Zaman, Founder and Chairman of 6G AI Sweden AB. “Our AI Infrastructure extends this legacy, providing Swedish companies with world-class AI capabilities whilst maintaining absolute data sovereignty – a critical consideration for enterprises navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.“

The initiative has attracted distinguished industry leaders to its board. Johnny Svedberg, a telecommunications veteran with over three decades of experience at Tele2, Arelion (Previously Telia Carrier) and Indosat Ooredoo, brings invaluable expertise in building critical national infrastructure. “Having spent my career architecting telecommunications networks that became the backbone of Sweden’s digital economy, I see the AI Cloud facility as the next critical step in national infrastructure,” commented Svedberg. “This sovereign AI capability will prove as transformative for Swedish competitiveness as the mobile network technology has been for Sweden globally.”

Comprehensive AI Services Portfolio

6G AI Sweden’s comprehensive services portfolio encompasses three distinct offerings designed to accelerate AI adoption across Swedish industry.

• Infrastructure tier:

Bare metal access to NVIDIA H200 GPUs , with VMs, secure storage and connectivity.

• Development tier:

6G AI Use Case Dev Kit helps Product and Process Development teams implement enterprise applications faster through APIs, SDKs, and access to NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite, NVIDIAAI Blueprints, Use Cases and pre-trained models.

• Solutions tier:

Turnkey AI applications for immediate business deployment, including code free, automated implementation of Agentic AI across domains.

“The convergence of AI and traditional industry represents Sweden’s greatest opportunity in decades.” noted Thomas Ekman, newly appointed board member with extensive experience from the Nordic Industry and technology transformation.” Our sovereign AI infrastructure ensures that Swedish enterprises can embrace this transformation without compromising data integrity or regulatory compliance; considerations that have become paramount not only for financial institutions and regulated industries, but for all companies and institutions regardless of industry.“

EU Regulatory compliance and Sustainability focus

The 6G AI Sweden facility operates under full compliance with GDPR requirements, with all data processing occurring within Swedish jurisdiction. Compliance with the EU AI Act ensures that AI systems are safe, transparent, ethical, and respect human rights.

The operation addresses growing concerns amongst European enterprises regarding data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

Environmental sustainability is a crucial part of 6G AI Sweden’s strategy. The Kista facility operates exclusively on renewable energy sources and leverages atNorth’s heat recovery system, returning surplus heat directly into Stockholm’s district heating network.

Anders Fryxell, Chief Sales Officer at atNorth, added: “Our partnership with 6G AI Sweden demonstrates that nations need not compromise between technological advancement and sustainability commitments. The infrastructure we have deployed represents the future of responsible AI development.”

About 6G AI Sweden AB

6G AI Sweden AB pioneers sovereign AI infrastructure solutions, enabling Swedish enterprises to develop artificial intelligence capabilities whilst maintaining complete data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

The initiative forms part of 6G AI Sweden AB’s broader strategy to establish Sweden as a global centre of excellence for AI development and deployment, with expansion plans already underway to scale capacity in response to anticipated demand.

Johan Dennelind, former International Telecom CEO and Strategic Advisor to 6G AI Sweden AB says: “It’s about time that companies looking to use the best of AI, also can buy this service locally from a trusted partner. 6G AI offers a unique set of services that we know are in high demand in Sweden and other countries, partly because it’s state of the art technology and AI services from Nvidia, but also because it is local, safe and secure. This is secure digital sovereignty, here and now.”

