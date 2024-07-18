MiniTool Released MovieMaker 7.4.0 with 4K Video Export, AR Stickers, and More

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool Software Limited has just launched a new version of its video editing software – MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0 with 4K export capability, AR effects, new audio & element resources, and bug fixes.

Exporting Video in up to 4K Resolution

Resolution is an important video parameter as it determines visual clarity and affects video quality. Common video resolutions include 480P, 720P, 1080P, 1440P, 4K (2160P), etc. Many video production applications are capable of exporting videos in 4K resolution, including MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0. Specifically, it allows you to export 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) videos in MP4 format at 16:9 aspect ratio.

In this case, MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0 sets the bitrate to 40,000 by default, but you can still change it to higher values such as 80,000, 100,000, and 150,000. You can now save 4K videos using MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0, but this will produce larger files than 1080P videos. As a result, 4K videos will take more time to process and occupy more storage space on your device.

Newly Added AR Stickers: Beautify Your Faces

Facial beauty is also an important part of video editing, especially for selfie videos. Most people want to look good at any time, especially in videos. MiniTool MovieMaker is always committed to helping users create stunning videos with simple tools and popular effects. In this update, 7.4.0 brings a new subcategory called AR Stickers in Effects. These effects can recognize multiple faces of people on still images and reshape faces with face slimming, big eyes, red lips, beauty skin, and more options. Additionally, you can apply multiple beautifying effects to the same image.

A New Addition to Audio Resources and Elements

Audio, including background music and sound effects, is also an integral part of creating impressive videos. The role of audio in video is crucial as it can significantly enhance the expression of emotion, atmosphere, and viewing experience of the video. To make your story more infectious, this time MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0 comes with some hip-hop music and voice effects.

Additionally, MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0 provides you with some new animated stickers to spice up your footage.

Explore the latest version of MiniTool video editing software to unleash the full potential of your videos with new audio resources and elements.

Improved User Experience and Bug Fixes

In addition to the new features mentioned above, MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0 has also fixed some errors to provide you with a better experience.

#Fixed the bug that the software can’t import specially coded AVI videos.

If you try to import specially encoded AVI videos into earlier versions of MiniTool MovieMaker, sometimes you may encounter software crashes and you are unable to edit them. The good news is that this issue has been solved in 7.4.0. Now, you can import and edit AVI videos smoothly in MiniTool MovieMaker.

#Fixed the bug that the software can’t export edited AVI videos.

The second bug is also related to AVI videos. MiniTool MovieMaker allows you to import AVI videos for editing and then export them to AVI or other video formats. However, export errors could occur in earlier versions when rendering edited AVI files in different formats. The release of MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0 solves this problem, so you can now easily export AVI videos to other formats like MP4, MKV, MOV, etc.

#Fixed the bug that the software cannot open project files saved in a directory with permissions.

In addition, MiniTool MovieMaker 7.4.0 solved the issue that it could not open project files saved in authorized directories. In other words, you can now open project files saved in a directory with permissions in this version without authentication.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is an easy-to-use, watermark-free video editor designed for everyone (especially those without any editing experience) to create amazing videos in minutes. You can easily enhance the visual appeal and engagement of your video with various transitions, eye-catching effects, professional filters, rich text templates, animated stickers, and more.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd., a dedicated software development company, provides multiple products including video editing software, video conversion service, video repair software, partition management program, data recovery software, backup software, PDF editor, system booster, etc.

For the latest tech news and more information about MiniTool, please visit https://www.minitool.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minitool-released-moviemaker-7-4-0-with-4k-video-export-ar-stickers-and-more-302201272.html

SOURCE MiniTool Software Ltd.