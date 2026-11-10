MINI SCREENS. ICONIC SCENES.

MGA’s Miniverse Real TV™ Makes Its Small-Screen Debut with a Fully Functional Mini TV and Playable Video Tapes Featuring Clips from Fan-Favorite Movies and Shows

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LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Grab the popcorn but make it mini. MGA Entertainment (MGA) is changing the channel on collectibles with the launch of MGA’s Miniverse Real TV Player and Video Tapes, a fully functional mini TV that plays collectible video tapes featuring clips from iconic movies and television shows.

Combining nostalgia, pop culture and the thrill of collecting, Miniverse Real TV lets fans build their own miniature entertainment library with more than 30 playable mini video tapes inspired by NBCUniversal’s beloved entertainment brands including Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ Back to the Future, DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Kung Fu Panda as well as NBC and Peacock’s The Office and Saved by the Bell, and more. Insert a video tape into the Real TV, press play and watch a 30-second clip, transforming each mini collectible into an interactive entertainment experience.

“The screen may be tiny, but the idea is anything but,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer, MGA Entertainment. “Miniverse Real TV takes the movies and shows fans love and transforms them into a collection they can actually press play on. At a moment when fans are rediscovering the joy of physical media, there’s something especially satisfying about choosing a video tape, inserting it into the TV and watching an iconic scene come to life. It blends nostalgia with real functionality in a way that feels playful, innovative, and completely unexpected, exactly what Miniverse does best.”

MGA’s Miniverse Real TV Player comes ready for its first mini watch party with a fully functional TV, one exclusive playable mini video tape, a mini TV stand and a mini video display case, all brought to life with detailed, retro-inspired styling.

The channel surfing continues with more than 30 Miniverse Real TV Video Tapes to collect. Sold separately in mystery capsules, each pack includes three playable mini video tapes featuring 30-second clips, plus a mini keychain for taking a favorite on the go. Together, the collection puts a playful, interactive spin on screen nostalgia, shrinking iconic entertainment into a format that is equal parts watchable and collectible.

MGA’s Miniverse Real TV and Videos are available now at MGA Shop, with more retailers coming later this month. Fans can explore the entire MGA’s Miniverse product collection at MGA Shop. Follow MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Mirror Mi™, Ninjombie™, DohKins™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Back to the Future: © UCS LLC and Amblin

Shrek: DreamWorks Shrek © DWA LLC.

The Office: © UTV

Kung Fu Panda: DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda © DWA LLC.

Saved by the Bell: © UTV

Media Contacts:

Phyllis Liu

Pliu@mgae.com

Spencer Davis

Sdavis@mgae.com

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SOURCE MGA Entertainment