Anamana Opens Micro-Serial Production Platform Anamana Studio to the Public

Built on a creator-first philosophy honed across English, Chinese, and Japanese storytelling traditions, commercial SaaS tiers launch from US$29/month.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (“Gamehaus”) (Nasdaq: GMHS) today announced that Anamana Pte. Ltd. (“Anamana”) has launched Anamana Studio for public commercial use. Anamana Studio is a specialized, cloud-based production platform engineered specifically for episodic, vertical micro-serials. Previously limited to invite-only participants in the Anamana 100 incubator, the platform is now open globally to individual creators starting at US$29 per month and creator teams at US$499 per month.

The emergence of vertical micro-serials—characterized by fast-paced episodic arcs, dramatic cliffhangers, and mobile-first 9:16 framing—has created a rapidly expanding global entertainment category. However, traditional live-action shooting and conventional animation pipelines remain too costly and slow to sustain the high release velocity demanded by audiences of the format. Meanwhile, generic text-to-video AI tools lack the structural discipline needed to maintain character continuity and visual style across a multi-episode series. Anamana Studio was purpose-built to bridge that divide, combining script parsing, asset generation, and cinematography beats into a single end-to-end workspace.

Embodying a strict “creator-first” design mandate, Anamana Studio was developed through rigorous real-world production rather than isolated laboratory testing. During its closed beta, select creators around the world were invited into Anamana Studio to direct their scripts into visual assets, cinematographic beats, and ultimately finished micro-serial titles. Many projects have gone onto commercial distribution on the Anamana streaming app, including recent titles like The Playboy Got Knocked Up, After Faking Alpha on an Idol Show, and The Duke’s Substitute Groom.

Rather than imposing a single interface design on a global medium, Anamana methodically tailored the platform’s development around three distinct creative traditions:

China, where the commercial micro-serial format first scaled, provided foundational insights into high-velocity narrative pacing, episode hooks, and industrialized production workflows.

Native-English markets established standards for global distribution accessibility, broad creator usability, and international industry compatibility.

Japan, through Anamana’s recent operational deployment with Anamana Japan, pushed the platform to support specialized creative conventions, including native parsing for vertical right-to-left screenplays and dedicated generative speech synthesis tailored to Japanese inflection without relying on generic lipsync workarounds.

“When we started testing with creators, the biggest complaint wasn’t the generative models themselves—it was how clunky existing software felt for actual storytelling,” said Chen Zhao, Head of Product at Anamana. “If a Japanese director has to flip their screenplay horizontally just to import it, or an animator has to spend hours patching together lipsync workarounds, the tool is failing them. Anamana Studio is built around how creators actually think, write, and cut. We handle the technical heavy lifting so they can focus entirely on directing the story.”

While creators who produce titles through the Anamana 100 incubator receive dedicated co-production financing and committed distribution on the Anamana app, commercial SaaS subscribers to Anamana Studio operate with complete independence. Commercial subscribers retain full ownership of their underlying intellectual property and exported assets, granting them full freedom to monetize their micro-serials across independent channels, social media, or third-party streaming platforms.

Following its initial deployment across English, Chinese, and Japanese creative workflows, Anamana is evaluating opportunities to extend its market-by-market localization to additional creator communities, including South Korea and Thailand.

Creators, studios, and enterprises interested in evaluating Anamana Studio for their needs can learn more at anamana.com.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GMHS) is a technology-driven global mobile entertainment and game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and audiences worldwide. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the company specializes in combining global reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. In November 2026, Gamehaus announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Anamana as a core growth engine for AI-native narrative entertainment. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.

About Anamana

Founded in 2025, Anamana is an integrated AI-native micro-serial creator, production, and commercialization platform. Human storytellers use the agentic AI Anamana Studio production platform to produce high-fidelity serialized video content with lower capital, time, and manpower costs, lowering barriers to creation and increasing accessibility to individual creators. Micro-serials produced are then distributed to the market on Anamana’s own standalone app or third-party video services including YouTube or TikTok. Subject to customary closing conditions, Anamana is expected to become an operating subsidiary of Gamehaus upon closing of the majority stake acquisition as disclosed above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the availability, pricing, features, performance, and international expansion of Anamana Studio, including plans for market expansion (potentially to Thailand and South Korea) and localization, as well as the business strategies and integration plans of Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (“Gamehaus”) and Anamana. Investors can identify these statements by words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Key factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: market acceptance and commercialization of AI-native micro-serials and subscription pricing; technological changes and reliance on underlying AI architectures; the legal and regulatory framework governing AI-generated content, training data, and intellectual property; the ability to successfully navigate local regulations, content licensing, and approval requirements in international markets; and the ability of Gamehaus to successfully integrate Anamana and realize anticipated strategic benefits.

These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Gamehaus nor Anamana undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to Gamehaus’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and current reports on Form 6-K.

Media Contact

Kai Pan

Head of Marketing Communications, Anamana

press@anamana.com

anamana.com

Investor Relations Contact

The Blueshirt Group

Jack Wang

Gamehaus@TheBlueshirtGroup.co

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Team

ir@gamehaus.com

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SOURCE Gamehaus Holdings Inc.