Miller Tripods Unveils Robust Solo-Q Pod at NAB 2024

Monopod’s Rubber Swivel Foot Delivers Smooth Stable Action for On The Go Capture

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 19, 2024 — Celebrating 70 years in the industry, Miller Tripods, provider of professional fluid heads and tripods for the world’s leading camera operators in film and television, unveils its new Solo-Q Pod (Cat#314) monopod at NAB 2024 (Booth C6925).

The Professional Solo-Q Pod is designed to be robust and long-lasting. It employs the same technology and materials used in Miller’s popular Solo-Q tripod but in a monopod configuration. The Solo-Q Pod weighs just 2.2lbs (1kg) and features a height range between 23in (59cm) and 69in (173cm).

“The Solo-Q Pod employs Miller’s unique, patented Solo-Q lock/release system for fast setups,” says Charles Montesin, Global Sales and Marketing Director, Miller Camera Support. “The Solo-Q Pod’s 3-stage rapid leg locks make it a perfect combination for videographers on the go taking a payload of up to 22lbs (10kg).”

The swivel rubber foot, which delivers smooth stable action, can be interchanged with an optional Miller monopod base stand for additional flexibility. The camera can be mounted directly onto the monopod or via a Miller AirV head.

The new Solo-Q Pod will be exhibited at NAB and will be shipping immediately after the show.

More information about Miller Tripods is available at https://www.millertripods.com.