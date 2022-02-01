Future Technologies Awarded $14M in Energy Sector for Network Transformation Projects in 2023

Future Technologies Delivers Private 5G, Fixed Broadband, and Cellular WAN solutions for Chemical, Oil & Gas and Renewable Clients

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Energy–Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”), a North American Lead System Integrator, announced today that they were awarded over $14 million in projects in the Energy market in 2023. Upstream and midstream energy operators face inherent challenges when it comes to operating in harsh, remote geographical environments. These environments often pose challenges including limited connectivity, extreme weather conditions, and vast distances. Private cellular networks (Private 4G, Private 5G), fixed broadband (Microwave, Point to Multi-Point) and public/private cellular WAN solutions can address these issues by providing reliable and secure communication infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of the oil and gas industry.





“Future Technologies has developed scalable digital blueprint solutions for the energy sector with our eco-system partners, Intel, Nokia, Cambium Networks, Semtech and Microsoft,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO, Future Technologies. “Our talented team of domain experts, paired with proven methodologies, are able to solve for current use case solutions such as Connected Worker, Industrial Automation and future use cases like Digital Twin,” said Mr. Cappiello.

Private networks in the energy sector have delivered significant benefits, most notably the convergence of IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology). This union has streamlined operations, improved efficiency, enhanced security and facilitated the integration of advanced technologies such as IOT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) analytics into energy infrastructure management. Private cellular networks offer a robust and flexible solution by granting operators the ability to maintain connectivity and control even in the most challenging environments, ultimately contributing to resilience and general success of their operations.

Digital Oil Field – Future Technologies deploys Nokia Private 4G/Private 5G to provide coverage networks which enable Mobile and Fixed data connections to augment the Public 4G/5G network and Wi-Fi. To enable these coverage networks, Future Technologies leverages Cambium Networks Fixed Broadband (3 to 60 GHz) to extend their client’s transport network (Fiber) to vertical assets (Tower, Building). Future Technologies supplements these private network solutions with Semtech (Sierra Wireless) Cellular WAN solutions to connect to both the public and private networks, providing protected data network connections to these critical assets.

Petrochemical Plants – Future Technologies utilizes Nokia's Private 4G/Private 5G solutions for these mission critical coverage networks to complement the use of existing Wi-Fi and public cellular networks, when available. By leveraging private cellular networks, Future Technologies can typically cover 100% of the outdoor product environment, enabling Connected Worker for enhanced safety and operational efficiency. This provides the client with control of their network solution with the requisite coverage and operational control to deliver these important services to their business.

Renewables – Future Technologies solves for the growing Renewable Energy market, including Carbon Capture initiatives, through a combination of Private 4G/Private 5G for coverage networks and fixed broadband solutions for transport and fixed wireless use cases, such as Computer Vision. Future Technologies believes these hybrid network solutions provide the best comprehensive solution for our clients. By implementing a hybrid network, the clients are ensured that they have the appropriate network layer for each use case and, in some cases, network resiliency by means of having both a primary and back-up network approach per use case. This approach allows for solving each problem with the correct technology, versus employing a single technology approach that forces an outcome.

“We’ve seen a lot of commonalities of problems to be solved for in the different areas of the Energy market,” said David Rumore, CRO, Future Technologies. “The digital oil fields, petrochemical plants and renewables, including carbon capture facilities, have benefited from private network solutions, optimizing operations through automation, data driven insights and predictive maintenance,” said Mr. Rumore.

With over 14 years of experience and a combined 2,500 square miles (69,000,000,000 sq ft) in designing, delivering, and supporting expansive range solutions for the U.S. Defense sector, Future Technologies is uniquely positioned to implement these large coverage networks. Spectrum management is also a key component for solving these large-scale deployments for which Future Technologies has multiple options, unlicensed and licensed.

Operated as a privately held company for the last 25 years, Future Technologies has the unique opportunity to prioritize client success, partnering through a unique customer-centric engagement model to identify and deliver the most suitable solution. Complementing the company’s 14+ years of experience in Private Cellular, across a range of industries, is its hand-selected team of professionals who maintain the technical knowledge needed to determine the right solutions for client business needs.

Attending the ENTELEC Conference & Expo in April? Stop by Booth #301 where the Future Technologies team will be demonstrating live use cases including Connected Worker, Remote Worker, Computer Vision, and more.

Future Technologies also offers complementary consultations through our initial Private 5G point-of-view, including a virtual tour of the company’s Private 5G Living Lab. Request a Tour today.

