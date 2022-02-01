Miller Tripods Introduces Versa, its First Universal Camera Plate, at NAB 2023

Provides Accessibility and Flexibility for Broadcast and Film Professionals

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 29, 2023 — Provider of professional fluid heads and tripods for the world’s leading camera operators in the film and television industries, Miller Tripods announces its new Versa camera plate, which will debut at the 2023 NAB Show (Booth C4221). Versa is a universal camera plate that is designed to allow users to switch between tripods from various manufacturers with ease.

Painted burnt orange to clearly identify it from the brand’s traditional camera plate, Versa is constructed of aluminum, rubber and stainless steel, making the new camera plate lightweight, yet durable. The Versa is also capable of 105mm sliding range, up to 4.1” of travel, for a variety of broadcast and film applications.

“We are excited to introduce Versa at NAB, as this is our first universal camera plate,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support. “Versa provides our users with the versatility and flexibility to use a range of solutions in the field.”

The Versa plate is fully compatible with Miller’s Compass and Air product lines, as well as a range of other industry tripod solutions. Customers who already own Miller’s CompassX or Air fluid heads can purchase a Versa kit to convert to this new solution.

For customers who would like to add to their fleet, Miller is also introducing at NAB, the CompassXV and the AirV, new versions of the CompassX and Air fluid heads, which will employ a Versa side loading plate.

Each Versa camera plate comes with a locating pin, camera screws, nonslip rubber strips and includes a limited 3-year warranty. Shipping will begin in July.

More information about Miller Tripods is available at https://www.millertripods.com/en/.