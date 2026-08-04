Mike Lindell Puts Minnesota First, Steps Down as MyPillow CEO to Focus Full-Time on Governor’s Race

Founder entrusts day-to-day leadership to an experienced Minnesota team as he commits his full energy to serving the people of the state.

MyPillow, Inc. today announced that founder Mike Lindell has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and reduced his ownership to a minority stake, allowing him to focus full-time on his campaign for governor of Minnesota. Lindell will remain a member of the Board of Directors and a shareholder in the company he founded in 2004.

The transition places MyPillow’s daily operations in the hands of a proven leadership team. James “Jim” Furlong, who served as the company’s President from 2004 to 2019 and helped build MyPillow from a Minnesota startup into a national brand, returns as Chief Executive Officer.

“Minnesota comes first. This is the time to serve.”

“After 22 years of leading MyPillow, I know the company is ready for its next chapter and I know Minnesota cannot wait,” said Lindell. “This decision is not about walking away. It is about stepping forward to serve. I am putting Minnesota above myself, my title, and my business interests so I can give this campaign and the people of our state my full time, energy, and attention.”

Lindell said the orderly transition reflects the same principles he would bring to public office: build a strong team, protect Minnesota jobs, make difficult decisions, and remain accountable for results.

“Real leadership means knowing when to lead, when to trust your team, and when to put a larger calling first,” Lindell said. “I trust Jim and the Board to protect our employees, our customers, and our Minnesota roots. My focus now is clear which is to listen to Minnesotans, earn their trust, and work every day to become a governor worthy of our state.”

MyPillow’s products, guarantees, Minnesota manufacturing, and Minnesota jobs will continue without interruption.

ABOUT MYPILLOW

MyPillow, Inc. is a Minnesota-based manufacturer of pillows, bedding, and sleep products, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota.

Contact:

Jennifer Smith

mediainquiry@mypillow.com

SOURCE: MyPillow Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire