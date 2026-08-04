Galan Lithium Releases Updated Investor Presentation

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to release an updated investor presentation, highlighting the Company’s position as an emerging ASX-listed lithium producer with a top-10 global lithium resource, trading at a material discount to its ASX-listed peers.

Highlights

Compelling relative value – GLN trades at a discount to its ASX-listed lithium peers on an EV / contained LCE basis

First quartile of the global cost curve – HMW positioned as one of the world’s lowest-cost lithium assets

Path to first revenue – First lithium chloride concentrate and product sales targeted H2 2026

Transition from developer to producer – Successful completion of wet commissioning at HMW and production of first processed lithium chloride in the June 2026 quarter

Access the full investor presentation

The full investor presentation is available via the ASX Company Announcements Platform link below.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03117946-6A1337336&v=undefined.

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About Galan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan’s flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America’s ‘lithium triangle’. Galan is distinguished by:

The size of its mineral resource. HMW is placed within the top 10 producing or development lithium projects globally,[1]

The purity of its mineral resource. The HMW mineral resource has the lowest impurity profile of any published lithium brine resource in Argentina,

Positioning on the cost curve. When in production, HMW is profiled to be in the first quartile of the industry cost curve,[2]

Near term production with permitted expansion. Galan is on track for first lithium chloride production in 2026 and has the construction permits to expand HMW to 21 ktpa LCE,

The RIGI. The RIGI is a large-scale investment framework in Argentina which provides income tax benefits, 30 years of fiscal stability and a range of other financial benefits. Galan and Rio Tinto are the only recipients of the RIGI within the lithium industry in Argentina, and