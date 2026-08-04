Galan Lithium Releases Updated Investor Presentation
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to release an updated investor presentation, highlighting the Company’s position as an emerging ASX-listed lithium producer with a top-10 global lithium resource, trading at a material discount to its ASX-listed peers.
PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Highlights
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Transition from developer to producer – Successful completion of wet commissioning at HMW and production of first processed lithium chloride in the June 2026 quarter
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Path to first revenue – First lithium chloride concentrate and product sales targeted H2 2026
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9.5Mt contained LCE – A top-10 global lithium resource
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First quartile of the global cost curve – HMW positioned as one of the world’s lowest-cost lithium assets
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Compelling relative value – GLN trades at a discount to its ASX-listed lithium peers on an EV / contained LCE basis
Access the full investor presentation
The full investor presentation is available via the ASX Company Announcements Platform link below.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03117946-6A1337336&v=undefined.
For further information contact:
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COMPANY
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MEDIA
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Juan Pablo (“JP”) Vargas de la Vega
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Matt Worner
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Managing Director
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Vector Advisors
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+ 61 8 9214 2150
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+61 429 522 924
About Galan
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan’s flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America’s ‘lithium triangle’. Galan is distinguished by:
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The size of its mineral resource. HMW is placed within the top 10 producing or development lithium projects globally,[1]
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The purity of its mineral resource. The HMW mineral resource has the lowest impurity profile of any published lithium brine resource in Argentina,
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Positioning on the cost curve. When in production, HMW is profiled to be in the first quartile of the industry cost curve,[2]
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Near term production with permitted expansion. Galan is on track for first lithium chloride production in 2026 and has the construction permits to expand HMW to 21 ktpa LCE,
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The RIGI. The RIGI is a large-scale investment framework in Argentina which provides income tax benefits, 30 years of fiscal stability and a range of other financial benefits. Galan and Rio Tinto are the only recipients of the RIGI within the lithium industry in Argentina, and
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Exploration licences at Greenbushes South in Western Australia, close to and just south of the Tier 1 Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
[1] S&P Global Metals & Mining.
[2] Wood Mackenzie, iLi Markets
SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire