Mike Case Joins PK Sound to Strengthen and Expand Global Network

CALGARY, CANADA, SEPTEMBER 15, 2025 — PK Sound, the robotic line array company, has welcomed pro audio industry veteran Mike Case to its team in the role of Director of Global Network & Partnerships. Based in the UK, Case brings a strong history of establishing disruptive new technologies and advancing industry-leading brands to the Calgary-based manufacturer.

“PK Sound has developed the most exciting and relevant new technology I’ve seen in years, with the power to significantly change the way people work in this industry,” says Case. “Not only do PK’s robotic systems deliver better acoustic performance than conventional line arrays; they also save time and money thanks to a truly new and innovative feature set. This is a young, talented and passionate team full of exciting potential and I look forward to realizing that, together with our partner network.”

Case played a pivotal role in the analog-to-digital transformation of the live sound industry, helping to redefine how modern touring and event audio systems are deployed and managed. He worked with Yamaha Commercial Audio to introduce the world’s first large format digital mixing console, the PM1D, and later joined Digidesign (now Avid), to launch the groundbreaking Venue console series before moving to d&b audiotechnik. There, he held a series of senior leadership roles — opening the company’s APAC hub in Singapore, growing the brand’s footprint in multiple regions and supporting the launch of key technologies including Soundscape.

In his new role, Case will report to PK Sound CEO Jeremy Bridge and lead the company’s growing international network in further expanding the brand’s profile and reach. “We’re excited to welcome Mike to our team and leverage his expertise to deliver the acoustic and operational advantages of PK Sound technologies to more people and places around the world,” says Bridge. “We’re proud of our company culture and know that Mike will make a major contribution to it.”

ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor for PK Sound. “Congratulations to Mike as he steps into this pivotal role with PK Sound,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “Mike’s proven ability to build relationships and elevate breakthrough technologies aligns perfectly with ACT’s mission to deliver the most innovative solutions to our customers. We look forward to collaborating with Mike as ACT continues to expand PK Sound’s presence across North America.”