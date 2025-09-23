ATHA Energy Makes Major New Discovery Along the Rib Corridor; Drills Best Exploration Hole to Date at The Angilak Uranium Project Intersecting 26.3 M of Composite Uranium Mineralization

HIGHLIGHTS

Major new discovery within the Mineralized RIB Corridor (“MRC”), the RIB North Discovery, located ~1.4 km along strike from the nearest drillhole at the RIB East Discovery (Figures 1 & 2);

The first hole at RIB North, RIBN-DD-001, represents the most robust mineralized intersection to date within the MRC, and one of the most significant intersections within the Angilak Uranium Project (Figure 3);

Drillhole RIBN-DD-001, intersected 26.3 m of total composite uranium mineralization including 1.9 m of high-grade2, over 10 zones from 345.55 m to 460.05 m. The hole intersected 13.6 m of continuous mineralization (from 426.25 m to 439.85 m) including 1.7 m of high-grade mineralization2 with maximum radioactivity of 55,730 counts per second (CPS1);

Mineralization was initially intersected directly above the unconformity (located at 356.7m), extending into graphitic basement rock. The widest intersections are basement hosted vein style uranium mineralization, associated with strong hematite alteration, graphitic structures and overprinting silicification – similar in style and widths observed in Athabasca basement hosted deposits;

Uranium mineralization along the eastern limb of the MRC has now been intersected over a potential 4.4 km strike length, extending from RIB South to RIB North (Figure 2);

Along the parallel western limb of the MRC, the Company has intersected mineralization over an additional ~4.0 km with drillhole RIBW-DD-003, located ~1.5 km to the north of RIBW-DD-002 (See Sept. 18, 2025, News Release) (Figure 2);

Troy Boisjoli, CEO commented: “The newest drillhole results from the RIB North Discovery, situated along the Mineralized RIB Corridor (MRC), represent a distinct achievement, not only for the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program, but for the Company as a whole. They demonstrate that the Angilak Uranium Project has the potential to host thick, high-grade, basement hosted uranium mineralization on scale similar to what is found in the Athabasca Basin. From my previous experience working in both exploration and production across the Athabasca Basin, I am keenly aware of the geological characteristics of basement hosted style uranium deposits. ATHA’s first hole at the RIB North Discovery, RIBN-DD-001, displays similar grades and thicknesses as other discovery holes from major basement deposits. When coupling the results from RIB North with the cumulative discoveries made across the 12 km long MRC, the evidence is stacking up that the MRC has the potential to host discoveries like those found along the Patterson Lake Corridor. Angilak has the makings of Canada’s newest uranium jurisdiction, and this comes on the heels of the recent announcement by the US government for the need to increase their strategic reserves beyond the current 14-month stockpile – the US’ current annual demand is ~50 million lbs U 3 O 8 . The Company couldn’t be more excited about the trajectory of success at our Angilak Uranium Project and the entire uranium sector as whole.”

Cliff Revering, VP Exploration added: “We continue to see compelling evidence of the immense potential within the RIB regional target area. Our team has now discovered uranium mineralization across a 12 km graphitic structural corridor, and the results from the first RIB North drillhole, located over 1.4 km away from the nearest drilling, demonstrate impressive scale and continuity. These results highlight how our technical team is successfully translating a robust targeting strategy into meaningful new discoveries and set us up for a very exciting year ahead. Our thesis that the Angikuni Basin is an emerging new uranium district with substantial scale potential is steadily being validated.”

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 /ATHA Energy Corp. (TSX.V: SASK)(FRA: X5U)(OTCQB: SASKF) (“ATHA” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce additional drilling results from the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program at its 100%-owned Angilak Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada. The results are from an additional three diamond drillholes: RIBN-DD-001, RIBS-DD-001, and RIBW-DD-003, all of which targeted east-west and north-south cross cutting structures along the Mineralized Rib Corridor (“MRC”).

The MRC is now defined by over 12 km of stacked conductors based on the EM Inversion Model (Figure 2). The eastern limb of the MRC now has mineralization traced over a potential 4.4 km strike length, extending from RIB South, across RIB East to RIB North. Mineralization along the parallel, western limb of the MRC, extends from the Historic RIB Discovery through to the RIB West Discovery, tracing mineralization over a potential 4.0 km strike length. Outside of the currently defined discoveries, the MRC remains open and prospective for additional discoveries across the entire 12 km MRC.

MRC Eastern Limb

Two additional drillholes were completed, RIBN-DD-001 and RIBS-DD-001, representing two new discoveries at RIB North and RIB South, both situated along the eastern limb of the MRC (Figure 2).

At RIB North, situated ~1.5 km northeast from the previously announced RIB East Discovery, maiden drillhole RIBN-DD-001, represents the best exploration drillhole to date at the Angilak Uranium Project. RIBN-DD-001, intersected 26.3 m of total composite uranium mineralization, including 1.9 m of high-grade2, over 10 zones from 345.55 m to 460.05 m (Figure 3). The hole intersected 13.6 m of continuous mineralization (from 426.25 m to 439.85 m) including 1.7 m of high-grade mineralization2 with maximum radioactivity of 55,730 CPS1. Mineralization was first intersected directly above the unconformity located at 356.7 m, extending into graphitic basement rock. The widest intersections are basement hosted, vein style uranium mineralization, associated with strong hematite alteration, graphitic structures and overprinting silicification – similar in style and widths observed in Athabasca basement hosted deposits.

One drillhole was completed at RIB South, located ~2.25 km to the south from the previously announced RIB East Discovery. The maiden drillhole, RIBS-DD-001, intersected low-grade mineralization over three zones with total composite mineralization of 2.1 m2 (Figure 4).

MRC Western Limb

Along the western limb of the MRC, one additional drillhole, RIBW-DD-003, located ~1.5 km from RIBW-DD-002 (See Sept. 18th, 2025, News Release) has been completed. Drillhole RIBW-DD-003, intersected continuous uranium mineralization over 1.8 m including 0.2 m of high-grade mineralization2. The mineralized interval intersected between 234.15 m and 235.98 m had an average radioactivity of 2,635 CPS1 and a peak of 16,030 CPS1 (Figure 5).

Figure 1: Angilak Project Area – 2025 Exploration Target Area (Black Rectangles), Mineralized RIB Corridor (Red Rectangles), & Mapped Historic Mineralized Showings

Figure 2: 2025 Angilak Exploration Program – EM Inversion Model &Drill Collar Locations from Mineralized RIB Corridor

Table 1: 2025 Angilak Exploration Program Drill Collar Information

*Previously released drillholes from 2025 Angilak Exploration Program

Figure 3: Striplog RIBN-DD-001 showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Figure 4: Striplog RIBS-DD-001 showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Figure 5: Striplog RIBW-DD-003 showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Down Hole Gamma Probe

1.A Mount Sopris 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Geiger down hole probe was utilized for radiometric surveying.

2The Company considers high-grade mineralization to be any interval with radioactivity derived from downhole gamma probe >10,000 CPS. The total gamma results provided were selected using an average cutoff of 500 CPS over intervals of 0.1 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.

Disclaimer for Historical Drilling and Outcrop Samples

Certain noted technical information provided herein has been derived exclusively and without independent verification from the following reports. Such information is historical in nature and is not considered by the Company to be current. In each case, the reliability of the historical information is considered reasonable by the Company. The historical information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the properties but may not be representative of expected results. Readers should read the entirety of such noted reports to fully understand the nature of the information referenced herein. Samples, including, without limitation, outcrop samples, by their nature, are selective in nature and significant variations may be seen from sample to sample. Accordingly, sample information may not be representative of the true underlying mineralization.

References for Historic Diamond Drilling Results and Surficial Sampling

Dufresne, M.B. and Schoeman, P. (2024). Technical report on the Angilak Project, Kivalliq Region, Nunavut. Technical Report prepared on behalf of ATHA Energy Corp. and Labrador Uranium Inc., January 31st, 2024. A copy of such report is available on the SEDAR+ profile of the Company at www.sedarplus.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Cliff Revering, P.Eng., Vice President, Exploration of ATHA, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ATHA

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Project located in Nunavut, and CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (>7 million acres) in two of the world’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries – ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Troy Boisjoli, CEO, ATHA Energy Corp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Troy Boisjoli

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@athaenergy.com

Website: www.athaenergy.com

Phone: 1-(236)-521-0526

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to ATHA’s proposed exploration program, including statements with respect to the expected benefits of ATHA’s proposed exploration program, any results that may be derived from ATHA’s proposed exploration program, the timing, scope, nature, breadth and other information related to ATHA’s proposed exploration program, any results that may be derived from the diversification of ATHA’s portfolio, the prospects of ATHA’s projects, including mineral resources estimates and mineralization of each project, the prospects of ATHA’s business plans and any expectations with respect to defining mineral resources or mineral reserves on any of ATHA’s projects, and any expectation with respect to any permitting, development or other work that may be required to bring any of the projects into development or production.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that the anticipated benefits of ATHA’s proposed exploration program will be realized, that no additional permit or licenses will be required in connection with ATHA’s exploration programs, the ability of ATHA to complete its exploration activities as currently expected and on the current anticipated timelines, including ATHA’s proposed exploration program, that ATHA will be able to execute on its current plans, that ATHA’s proposed explorations will yield results as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although ATHA has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current view of ATHA with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by ATHA, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: inability of ATHA to realize the benefits anticipated from the exploration and drilling targets described herein or elsewhere; in ability of ATHA to complete current exploration plans as presently anticipated or at all; inability for ATHA to economically realize on the benefits, if any, derived from the exploration program; failure to complete business plans as it currently anticipated; overdiversification of ATHA’s portfolio; failure to realize on benefits, if any, of a diversified portfolio; unanticipated changes in market price for ATHA shares; changes to ATHA’s current and future business and exploration plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of the business of ATHA; and the ability to advance the Company projects and its proposed exploration program; risks inherent in mineral exploration including risks related worker safety, weather and other natural occurrences, accidents, availability of personnel and equipment, and other factors; aboriginal title; failure to obtain regulatory and permitting approvals; no known mineral resources/reserves; reliance on key management and other personnel; competition; changes in laws and regulations; uninsurable risks; delays in governmental and other approvals, community relations; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, Australia and other jurisdictions where ATHA conducts business. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the filings of ATHA with the Canadian securities regulators which are available on ATHA’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. ATHA does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ATHA Energy Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire