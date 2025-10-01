MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Researches Quantum Link Efficiency Optimization Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a technology service provider, proposed a quantum link efficiency optimization technology, which, in the field of quantum transmission, ushers in a new era of high-fidelity quantum transmission by achieving efficient, stable, and high-fidelity quantum transmission processes.

HOLO fully draws on the theories and methods of multiple disciplines, including quantum mechanics, information theory, and network science. It first deeply studies the transmission characteristics of quantum states and the noise model of quantum channels, laying a solid theoretical foundation for the technology. Based on this, a novel quantum link architecture is proposed, which is based on quantum entanglement and quantum teleportation.

In this architecture, the non-local property of quantum entanglement is utilized, enabling particles in an entangled state to maintain a mysterious correlation regardless of the distance between them, thus providing the possibility for the rapid transmission of quantum information. Meanwhile, by leveraging the long-distance transmission capability of quantum teleportation, quantum information can be transmitted without directly transferring particles, significantly reducing loss and distortion during the transmission process, and laying the foundation for improving the fidelity and security of quantum transmission.

To achieve efficient optimization of quantum links, an innovative quantum link optimization routing algorithm based on the quantum ant colony algorithm is proposed. In the traditional ant colony algorithm, ants mark paths by releasing pheromones, and other ants choose paths based on the concentration of pheromones. In the quantum ant colony algorithm, the concept of quantum computing is introduced, using the superposition and entangled states of qubits to represent the pheromones of ants.

This means that a single ant can exist in multiple states simultaneously, enabling it to explore multiple paths at once, significantly improving search efficiency. Moreover, due to the entanglement properties of qubits, the pheromones of different ants can influence and cooperate with each other, achieving rapid adaptive optimization of the quantum link topology and dynamic changes. Compared to traditional routing algorithms, the quantum ant colony algorithm offers higher search efficiency and better global optimization capabilities, enabling it to quickly find the optimal quantum transmission path in complex quantum network environments.

Taking quantum key distribution as an example, HOLO’s quantum link efficiency optimization technology can achieve secure and rapid distribution of quantum keys among multiple users. In the actual application process, first, the sender and receiver establish a quantum link through a quantum channel and utilize quantum entanglement and quantum teleportation technologies to transmit quantum key information. Then, the optimized routing algorithm based on the quantum ant colony algorithm automatically selects the optimal quantum transmission path according to the topology structure and link state of the quantum network, ensuring that the quantum key information reaches the receiver with the highest fidelity and the lowest transmission loss. Finally, the receiver decodes and verifies the received quantum key information to ensure the security and integrity of the key. In the field of quantum computing, this technology can be applied to quantum information transmission between quantum chips and distributed processing of quantum computing tasks. By optimizing the routing strategy of quantum links, the parallel processing capability and computational efficiency of quantum computing systems can be improved, accelerating the development and application of quantum computing technology.

In terms of technology research and development, HOLO will continue to increase investment in quantum technology research, continuously optimizing and refining the quantum link efficiency optimization technology to enhance the performance and reliability of quantum transmission. At the same time, HOLO will actively explore the integration and innovation of quantum technology with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain, expanding the application fields and scenarios of quantum technology.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography, and plans to invest over $400 million in cutting-edge technology sectors, including Bitcoin-related blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography development, and the development of derivatives and technologies in artificial intelligence and augmented reality (AR).

