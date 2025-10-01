KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Launches Highly Anticipated PC Version on Steam®!

Main Story Chapter 4: London Defense Operation has Begun!

Joining the Battle are new ★5 Characters Chester Lochburn & Kikoru Shinomiya!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated PC version is now available on Steam®! Along with that are the releases of Main Story Chapter 4: London Defense Operation and two new ★5 Characters [The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn & [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya!



PC Version Now on Steam®!



You can link your account to the mobile version to continue your progress.

*For more details on account linking and transfer, please check the in-game news.



Main Story Chapter 4: London Defense Operation Released!



A dimensional gate emerges in London, prompting the dispatch of Kafka, Kikoru, and Sagan to the scene. There, they join forces with CLOZER member Chester Lochburn to confront the armored Kaiju ravaging the city. While they are searching for a way to break the enemy’s impenetrable armor, Kikoru equips a new weapon that carries her father, Isao Shinomiya’s will. Armed with this newfound power, she plunges into the heart of a decisive battle───.

Main Story Chapter 4 Release Celebration Login Bonus

Log in during the period to get up to 10 Pick up Gacha Tickets.



Celebrating the Newly Featured Chester & Kikoru! GACHA FES Announcement!



This Gacha Fes features the following ★5 Characters [The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn and [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya!

In this special Gacha Fes, for every 3 10-pulls you perform, your next 10-pull will be free.

*Please note that single pulls do not count toward the total. For example, even if you perform 30 single pulls, you will not get a free 10-pull.

*Please also note that the count for 10-pulls is separate for each gacha. For example, if you perform two 10-pulls in the Kikoru Shinomiya Gacha and one 10-pull in the Chester Lochburn Gacha, they cannot be combined to qualify for a free 10-pull.



New ★5 Character [The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn



Pickup Character Trailer: Chester Lochburn [The All-Rounder]

https://youtu.be/i4VfCWmOydE

The game’s original character, Chester Lochburn, is now available as a playable character in Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME!

A calm and collected CLOZER member who formerly served in the British defense force as the captain of a special unit. He is someone who can unleash great combat power with a wide variety of weapons and devise the most effective tactics according to the situation.

New ★5 Character

[The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn (Optimal weapon type: Assault Rifle)

New ★5 Weapon

AR-Anollococ (Assault Rifle)

Character Story: Cheers to a Quiet Night is Now Available!

One night in London, Chester meets up with Haruichi Izumo and heads to a pub together.

Through their casual conversations and interactions, Chester’s true self and his past—sides that are never seen on the battlefield—gradually come to light.

Find out more about the hidden side of this calm and collected CLOZER member…

*You may choose and play the story from “Story > Character” in the game.



New ★5 Character [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya



Pickup Character Trailer: Kikoru Shinomiya [The Inherited Will]

https://youtu.be/KgGgn9zxQiw

★5 [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya joins the battle in this update!

Kikoru becomes a compatible user of the Dimensional Numbers Weapon 2 (D-Numbers Weapon 2), a weapon developed from the materials of a parallel-world Kaiju No. 2. Don’t miss out on the destructive power she unleashes as she masterfully wields the weapon that inherits his father, Isao Shinomiya’s techniques.

New ★5 Character

[The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Gauntlet)

New ★5 Weapon

Fs-Magni (Gauntlet)

Character Story: Ties of Resolve is Now Available!

On her day off, Kikoru occasionally runs into Kafka at a family restaurant. Their casual conversation leads her to strengthen her resolve to master the Dimensional Numbers Weapon 2 (D-Numbers Weapon 2) and come to terms with her father’s legacy.

For her fellow comrades and the future, Kikoru takes a decisive leap───.

*You may choose and play the story from “Story > Character” in the game.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

Introduction

Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME—co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G—is now officially available on the App Store and Google Play, and Steam®.

About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc. Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc. Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc. Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc. Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam® Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases) Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G



Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/ Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839 Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070



About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Generating excitement since then, from July 19, Season 2 has been broadcast every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. on TV Tokyo and is streamed worldwide in real time via the official X account, drawing strong global reactions.

Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

