Microbix Presents Molecular Pathology Platform Results

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it is presenting results of its novel Quality Assessment Products (“QAPs™“) and platform technology for supporting the quality management and reproducibility of Molecular Pathology derived diagnoses of infectious diseases at Labquality Days, a lab diagnostics conference taking place in Helsinki, Finland from February 5 to 6, 2026.

Molecular Pathology is the branch of medicine that integrates the use of traditional determination of cell types and tissue conformation (Pathology) with the analysis of nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) within those cells and tissues (Molecular Diagnostics). The combination of these two disciplines provides greater accuracy in disease diagnoses, as well as insights that help guide treatment decisions. In many instances, Molecular Pathology is enabled by the usage of patient tissue biopsies that have been chemically-inactivated and then set into wax, referred to as formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples.

Now celebrating its 50th year, Labquality Days is an annual international scientific congress focusing on quality in laboratory medicine, developing health technologies, and clinical evidence generation. It is sponsored by Labquality Oy, a well-established Scandinavian clinical-lab external quality assessment (EQA) authority that is a Microbix customer and collaborator (https://www.labquality.com).

At Labquality Days, Microbix will present a poster titled “ A Novel Platform for Simulated FFPE Quality Control Materials Enabling Inter-Laboratory Standardization. ” The poster details the results from the usage of novel Microbix QAPs for use in Molecular Pathology driven diagnosis of infections with three different infectious agents. The results establish that Microbix has developed a reproducible platform for creating FFPE-simulated quality-control (QC) materials that are homogeneous, stable, and suitable for multiple molecular pathology methods across multiple commercial instruments and tests. In the Poster, Microbix is pleased to acknowledge the support of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (USA), Hvidovre Hospital (Denmark), Abbott Molecular (USA), Cardiogenics Inc. (Canada), and QuidelOrtho (USA).

Pavel Zhelev, lead author of the poster and Microbix’s Director of Product Management, commented,

“FFPE samples have long been essential in standard pathology, but labs now lack consistent FFPE QC materials to support their growing use of nucleic-acid testing (NAT), such as PCR and hybridization. This gap limits molecular pathology labs’ ability to validate and assess reliability of NAT, and hinders effective bridging between NAT and established IHC‑based pathology methods. Microbix FFPE QAPs begin to address this need, starting with assays for HPV, HSV, and Chlamydia trachomatis.”

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its latest fiscal year (2025). It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) and reference materials (QUANTDx™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents to support diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

