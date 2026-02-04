Encision Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today reported its financial results for its 2026 fiscal third quarter.

Encision’s CEO Robert Fries commented, “The Company’s revenue has continued to decline principally because of procedures that were performed by surgical robots that have replaced our surgical procedures. Looking forward, we expect that this revenue decrease will continue. Gross profit margin percent decreased significantly in the third quarter because of a large increase to the inventory reserve. We are currently performing a restructuring and have reduced operating expenses substantially. This decrease will be recognized in the fourth quarter.”

Encision designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures.

Encision Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Quarters ended Variance (in $ thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 ($) (%) Net sales 1,413 1,528 -115 -7.5 % Cost of goods sold 870 831 39 4.7 % Gross profit 543 697 -154 -22.1 % Gross profit margin % 38.4 % 45.6 % -7.2 % Operating expenses 842 956 -114 -11.9 % Operating income (299 ) (259 ) (40 ) -15.4 % Operating margin % -21.2 % -17.0 % -4.2 % Interest and other expense, net (15 ) (9 ) -6 Net loss (314 ) (268 ) (46 ) -17.2 %

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc, 303-444-2600, mray@encision.com

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire