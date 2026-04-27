Michael Mumbauer Calls for Human-Centered AI as the Standard for Creative Production

San Diego entrepreneur and Liithos CEO Michael Mumbauer outlines a practical framework for bringing AI into entertainment without replacing the human decisions that make stories meaningful.

The Question the Industry Needs to Answer

The arrival of generative AI in creative industries has prompted a predictable split. Some practitioners have moved to adopt every new tool as quickly as possible. Others have resisted on principle, arguing that AI fundamentally threatens the craft of human storytelling. Both responses, in the view of Michael Mumbauer, miss the more important question: what does responsible AI integration in creative production actually look like in practice?

Mumbauer, who serves as CEO of Liithos in San Diego, has spent more than two decades at the intersection of games, film, and production technology. He has seen firsthand how new tools reshape what production teams can do, and he has seen the risks that emerge when technology adoption runs ahead of thoughtful implementation.

Authorship Must Come First

The principle Mumbauer has built Liithos around is what he calls authorship-first AI integration. In this model, generative AI functions as a system for executing creative decisions that humans have already made. The story, the world, the characters, the tone, these originate with the creative team. The technology accelerates and enables the realization of those decisions. It does not substitute for them.

This distinction matters practically, not just philosophically. Productions that use AI to replace creative decision-making tend to produce work that audiences recognize as hollow. Productions that use AI to remove friction from the realization of genuine creative intent can produce work that is both faster to make and meaningfully better.

What This Looks Like in Practice

At Liithos, the approach has been tested through The Watch, a micro-pilot produced entirely within a generative AI pipeline. No physical sets. No locations. No traditional post-production pipeline. The finished work retains what Mumbauer describes as the markers of premium storytelling: deliberate staging, shaped performances, and intentional dramatic pacing.

The Watch was not produced to demonstrate what AI can generate independently. It was produced to demonstrate that a human-directed creative vision can be realized through AI tooling at a quality level that traditional production methodologies require far greater resources to achieve.

A Standard the Industry Can Adopt

Mumbauer’s call is not for caution for its own sake. It is for clarity. Creative teams and executives adopting AI tools should be able to answer a simple question: at what point in this production is a human making the meaningful creative decision? If the answer is unclear, the methodology is not yet sound.

The opportunity generative AI presents to the entertainment industry is real. Smaller teams, faster iteration, lower barriers to world-building at scale. Realizing that opportunity responsibly requires treating the technology as a production tool rather than a creative director.

About Michael Mumbauer

Michael Mumbauer is the founder and CEO of Liithos, a San Diego-based entertainment company building generative AI-powered transmedia IP. He previously served as Studio Head of PlayStation Visual Arts for 13 years, contributing to the co-development of The Last of Us, Uncharted, God of War, and Spider-Man. He holds two US patents in performance capture and virtual production technology. More information is available at mumbauer.com.

Media Contact

Michael Mumbauer

info@michaelmumbauercalifornia.com

https://www.michaelmumbauercalifornia.com/

SOURCE: Michael Mumbauer

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