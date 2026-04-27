Classover Named to TIME’s America’s Top EdTech Companies of 2026

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) (“Classover” or the “Company”), an AI-driven education company, today announced it has been named to the 2026 list of America’s Top EdTech Companies by TIME. TIME partnered with data provider Statista to perform a comprehensive analysis of the top 250 education technology companies in the United States based on their financial strength (70%) and industry impact (30%). Statista tracked more than 2,500 companies for the 2026 U.S. study. Classover ranked in the top half of the list, 122nd place out of 250, recognizing Classover among the most influential and financially resilient education companies in the United States and further marking Classover’s successful expansion into high-growth AI and robotics.

“Being named by TIME as one of the top edtech companies in America is a testament to our team’s dedication to redefining how children learn outside the traditional classroom,” said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. “This ranking validates our strategic pivot toward ’embodied AI.’ At Classover, we aren’t just putting lessons on screens; we are building an integrated AI infrastructure that teachers, students and parents can all benefit from.”

The 2026 ranking reflects Classover’s expansion into high-margin, scalable technologies that differentiate it from standard online tutoring as follows:

Pioneering AI & Companion Robotics: Classover has solidified its position at the intersection of hardware and software through strategic collaborations with industry leaders like ICreate Education Technology, Luka, and Walimaker. These partnerships are bringing AI coding companions and robotics into the classrooms, shifting student engagement from passive screen-time to hands-on, construction-based learning.

AI-Driven Productivity: Through its recent introduction of Tutor Studio, Classover is leveraging AI agents to revolutionize course creation. By embedding the proprietary AI Tutor directly into the teaching workflow, Classover can now rapidly deploy and scale courses without a proportional increase in staffing costs-creating a highly efficient, high-margin model for global expansion.

Proprietary Data Advantage: Classover’s growth is fueled by its substantial dataset of over 450,000 hours of live teaching experience. Unlike passive learning platforms, Classover focuses on small-group, instructor-led sessions that foster social interaction and critical thinking across over 30 subjects, including Coding, Math, Art, and Languages.

“The future of EdTech lies in AI that streamlines the work of teachers while personalizing the journey for students,” added Stephanie Luo. “With our AI Robotics division and our agent-powered Tutor Studio, we are not just participating in the market-we are defining the next generation of global education infrastructure.”

The full list of America’s Top EdTech Companies of 2026 can be found on TIME.com.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming extensive live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. Classover believes focused investment in AI, intelligent agents, and robotics aligns with the Company’s mission and positions it to capture the next wave of educational technology innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover’s control including, but not limited to: Classover’s ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover’s financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover’s ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover’s financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover’s filings with the SEC. Classover’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire