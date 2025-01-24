Metavista3D Showcases 3D Monitor at World Economic Forum in Davos

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative display technology, showcased its technology to attendees, and participated in discussions during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland this week. The prestigious event, which gathers the world’s foremost leaders in business, politics, and economics, provided an exceptional platform for Metavista3D to showcase its cutting-edge 32″ 8K 3D Monitor.

Metavista3D presented its advanced display solution to a select group of influential market participants, including representatives from global financial institutions such as Citi, Forbes, and Coinbase, as well as members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group the technical group in the Parliament of the United Kingdom. “We were thrilled to have had the opportunity to demonstrate our solution to such an elite group of individuals,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. “The World Economic Forum in Davos was a unique occasion where we could connect with top decision-makers, and innovators. The exposure and feedback we received was invaluable as we continue to drive our vision forward.”

The WEF in Davos serves as a global meeting point for discussing critical issues such as technological advancements, economic growth, climate change, and social inequality. The event, known for its exclusive nature, brings together leaders and experts to share insights and foster collaboration.

Metavista3D’s participation highlights the company’s commitment to shaping the future of display technology, offering solutions that are both visually stunning and cutting-edge in performance. The 32″ 8K 3D Monitor represents a significant leap forward in display innovation, with potential applications in sectors ranging from media and entertainment to healthcare and education.

About WEF

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. It provides a global, impartial and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connection between stakeholders to establish trust and build initiatives for cooperation and progress. For more information, visit: www.weforum.org.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit: www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238253