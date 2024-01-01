Arctic7 Announces Strong Start to 2025 and Expanded Service Offerings

– New contracts in place with partners, including David Ayer’s new ‘Lollipop’ racing initiative –

– Expansion into Cinematics and Digital Services –

In keeping with Arctic7’s strategy of operating across the entire entertainment sector, the company’s film & TV arm, Narwhal Studios, has been signed up to work with The Fast & the Furious creator David Ayer’s Lollipop racing initiative, in association with Orbital Studios – a leader in virtual production for film and TV. The exciting project from Ayer – who also wrote Training Day and directed films such as Fury, Suicide Squad and The Beekeeper – is a first-of-its-kind streamed racing series that changes the fan experience by combining technology and blockbuster storytelling to the viewer in the driver’s seat.

Additionally, Arctic7 ended 2024 with multiple signed partnerships with games studios to offer development services, with more details of these contracts to be revealed soon.

CEO of Arctic7 Igor Efremov said: “While 2024 was a challenging year for many in the media industries, we are pleased that we navigated the market turbulence and have continued to expand and grow our partnerships with prestigious partners, including our work with Orbital Studios on Lollipop. Securing these partnerships across both games and in film & TV is a testament to our experience across the entertainment sphere and our resulting ability to offering partners creative solutions that are better, faster and provide higher ROI.”

AJ Wedding, Chief Creative Officer at Orbital Studios, said: “Partnering with Arctic7 on the Lollipop racing initiative exemplifies how next-generation production techniques can transform content creation & delivery. Their proven expertise across gaming and film production, combined with their expanded cinematic capabilities, makes them an ideal partner for creating high-quality, interactive content more efficiently. This collaboration demonstrates the value of bringing together different entertainment disciplines to deliver innovative solutions that benefit the entire production pipeline.”

Arctic7 has also expanded its services to partners beyond game development, virtual production and IP extension offerings to now include cinematics such as game and movie trailer solutions. In addition, a suite of digital services has been launched including network support, app development, cloud solutions and more.

John Burns, Arctic7 CCO, said: “Gaming continues to be at the core of our offering to partners, as highlighted by our recent new partnerships. However, our partners and clients increasingly are requiring a multi-faceted solution to meet their needs and given Arctic7 already operates as a Transmedia company, it was natural to expand into the cinematics creation and digital services areas not least as against Digital services we already have a team experienced in offering robust technical solutions and services to partners via prior work across Sony PlayStation, Take-Two Interactive and Netgate.”

Andrew MacLusky, Chief Production Officer at Arctic7, added: “Given our incredible animation and visual asset skills and extensive experience from working on billion-dollar IPs from the likes of Disney, Lucasfilm and Marvel such as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Ant-Man to our work on Megalopolis, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Emancipation, cinematics services was a natural fit. We’re excited to offer this new service to existing and new partners.”

