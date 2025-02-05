Metavista3D Named Among 5 Best Tech Companies to Watch

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 5, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), has been spotlighted as one of the “5 Best Tech Companies to Watch 2025” by The Silicon Review in its February edition. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of 3D technology and innovation. To read article, click here: The Silicon Review 5 Best Tech Companies to Watch in 2025 or copy and paste url: https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/metavista3d-ai-enhanced-3d-displays-metaverse.

Driving Innovation and Setting Standards

Known for its cutting-edge developments in 3D technology, Metavista3D continues to set high industry standards, fostering innovation that paves the way for future technological advancements. The Silicon Review acknowledged Metavista3D for its progressive approach and impactful solutions that resonate with businesses across various sectors.

The Silicon Review

Jeff Carlson, the company’s spokesperson, expressed, “We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review. This acknowledgment validates the relentless efforts of our team to enhance and redefine the capabilities of 3D technology. Our focus remains on delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower businesses and transform industrial practices.”

Commitment to Excellence and Vision for the Future

Metavista3D’s dedication to excellence is evident in its ongoing efforts to revolutionize how industries adopt and adapt to 3D technologies. By providing pioneering solutions, the company supports a broad spectrum of business applications, from engineering and manufacturing to healthcare and entertainment.

Looking to the future, Metavista3D is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and influence. Through strategic collaborations and continuous research and development, the company aims to expand its impact and integrate its technologies more deeply into everyday business processes.

Recognition from The Silicon Review as a tech company to watch in 2025 highlights Metavista3D’s potential and contributes to its reputation as a forward-thinking industry leader. As the company moves ahead, it remains committed to driving technological innovation, delivering value to its partners and clients, and shaping the future of 3D solutions.

In conclusion, Metavista3D’s inclusion in The Silicon Review’s list is not just an endorsement of its present achievements but also an indication of its promising future in the tech landscape.

About The Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is the world’s most trusted online and print community for business professionals. In addition to a large number of successful individuals from various business backgrounds, our community includes CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, and managers who are always thinking outside the box. For more information, visit www.thesiliconreview.com.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences.

For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

