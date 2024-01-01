Arcitecta Named a Leader in Coldago Research’s Map 2024 for Unstructured Data Management, Ranking First in Vision and Strategy

Recognition Highlights Arcitecta’s Explosive Growth and Innovation in the Data Management Sector

BOULDER, Colo. & MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datamanagement—Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, has been named a “Leader” in Coldago Research’s Map 2024 for Unstructured Data Management report. This recognition marks a dramatic leap, notably advancing the company from the Specialists category in 2022.









Arcitecta earned the top spot in Vision and Strategy, illustrating its astute market insights and go-to-market models that continue to drive its success. It also ranked second in Execution and Capabilities, demonstrating an exceptional ability to transform visionary concepts into innovative products and solutions based on clear directions and talented teams.

“Leaders in the data management space are champions in their field, and Arcitecta has proven its status through strong technology direction, market vision and strategy, especially with key innovations for its highly scalable metadata database and global namespace capabilities,” said Philippe Nicolas, founder and lead analyst, Coldago Research. “The 2024 Map results highlight Arcitecta’s leadership with a strong ranking in areas of Vision and Strategy and Execution and Capabilities.”

The Coldago Research recognition is the latest achievement for Arcitecta, which made significant strides in its mission to transform how organizations manage and utilize their data. Arcitecta achieved exciting milestones in 2024, including:

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in Coldago Research’s Map 2024 for Unstructured Data Management,” said Jason Lohrey, CEO and founder of Arcitecta. “This honor is a testament to the demand for an advanced data management platform such as Mediaflux – one that effectively manages the many challenges associated with increasingly massive amounts of data and globally distributed workforces. We are committed to driving the evolution of data management and empowering our customers to excel in their fields, whether creating the most innovative visual effects production, discovering life-saving treatments or unlocking insights from satellite, sensor and IoT data.”

Resources

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry’s best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



©2025 Arcitecta, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact Information

Press@Arcitecta.com

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

IGNITE Consulting



Meredith Bagnulo, +1 303-513-7494



Denise Nelson, +1 925-858-5198

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King, Arcitecta Marketing and Communications



+61 434 255 022