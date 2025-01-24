Metavista3D Announces Signing of MOU with Incari GmbH

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), The anticipation surrounding Metavista3D’s foray into the automotive sector has come to a head as the company signs a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a leading German automotive supplier through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG. This collaboration with Incari GmbH, the Berlin-based specialist in automotive displays and Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI), is setting the stage for Metavista3D’s groundbreaking entry into this dynamic market.

Engineering the Future of Automotive Displays

Under this partnership, Metavista3D will focus on developing an advanced retrofit display solution tailored for a prestigious German sports car manufacturer. This initiative will tap into Metavista3D’s renowned 3D technology to produce a remarkably immersive display experience, strengthening its role as a trailblazer in digital solution innovation across industries.

Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, “This partnership opens the door for Metavista3D to enter the automotive market and tap into the growing demand for 3D solutions in this dynamic industry. The automotive sector remains a largely untapped opportunity for us, and we are excited to be a part of its rapid evolution. With this collaboration, we are poised to help reshape the future of automotive displays, and we look forward to the exciting developments ahead.”

A Milestone in Strategic Growth and Innovation

This alliance signals a vital step in Metavista3D’s strategy to enhance its footprint within the automotive realm, identifying it as a promising avenue for future expansion. With its award-winning research and development pedigree, Metavista3D is committed to leading the charge in transforming digital interactions through cutting-edge 3D solutions. The company is eagerly poised to contribute to the evolution of next-generation digital experiences, especially within the realms of mobility and entertainment.

Metavista3D, acclaimed for its innovative pseudo-holographic 3D display technology, continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. By combining advanced AI-driven displays that offer superior spatial reality without the hindrance of 3D glasses, the company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine digital engagement, ensuring an exciting and dynamically evolving industry landscape.

About Incari

Incari GmbH, formerly CGI Studio GmbH, began its journey in Berlin in May 2011. Founded by CEO Osman Dumbuya, the venture was later joined by partners Alexander Grasse, Abdallah Huballah, and Nils Remus. This Berlin-based company has assembled a team of highly experienced developers, technical artists, and engineers dedicated to innovating in the realm of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technologies. Incari’s headquarters are in Berlin, with additional offices located in France, Poland, and South Africa.

Its development platform, Incari Studio, streamlines HMI development, allowing designers and engineers to work together to create HMIs in a swift, efficient, and cost-effective manner. A 3D-first and no-code strategy makes technological advancement more approachable than previously imagined. Using our AI solutions, we aim to connect stochastic assessment with discrete computation. For more information, visit: www.incari.com

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit: www.metavista3D.com

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

