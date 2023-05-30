Metatime Has Successfully Secured a Total Investment of $25 Million to Date for Its Blockchain Ecosystem

Metatime has raised $25 million of investments to date and is gearing up to list its ecosystem token on global exchanges.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metatime, a blockchain technology company operating at the intersection of blockchain technology, product development, and cryptocurrency, has successfully developed a diverse portfolio of over 70 products. Leveraging its expertise, Metatime has created its own blockchain network called MetaChain and is preparing to list its ecosystem token, Metatime Coin (MTC), on the top-20 leading cryptocurrency exchanges from June 2023.

Announcing a fully transparent roadmap that outlines this milestone, Metatime aims to integrate blockchain solutions into various sectors such as energy, tourism, insurance, CRM, advertising, cybersecurity, and virtual reality. Following the listing, Metatime plans to launch these solutions on Mainnet, after rigorous testing on Testnet.

More than 300 thousand participated in the Airdrop Event

Headquartered in Istanbul, Florida, Vilnius, and London, Metatime conducted its initial seed sales round. Metatime attracted more than 300,000 investors through Airdrop events. To date, they have successfully sold 400 million MTCs, and the actual on going sales at 10 cents started on May 17th.

“Metatime serves as a vital connection between the physical and digital realms, offering a digital ecosystem that places people at its core and upholds the interests of its investors,” Yusuf Sevim, Co-Founder and CEO of Metatime stated. He further emphasized that they empower users to actively participate in a comprehensive ecosystem that represents the future of the world.

US$25 million has already been raised

Metatime attracted angel and individual investors, notable entities such as Yildiz Tekno Venture Capital Investment Trust, Yildiz Technical University Technopark, significant local telecommunications and financial institutions, who participated in the pre-sale rounds. Through crowdfunding, pre-sales, and angel investments, it has successfully raised USD 25 million, with investors from Turkey, Denmark, and Germany.

Sevim emphasized the development of a regulated blockchain standard that encompasses a comprehensive range of solutions. He expressed the company’s ambitious goals, aiming to become one of top three blockchain ecosystems globally within three years. Furthermore, he highlighted their vision of becoming the most widely utilized financial ecosystem worldwide within five years and one of the largest technology companies globally within a decade.

