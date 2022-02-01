Metals Acquisition Limited Provides Notice of 2023 Annual Report and Conference Call Details

ST. HELIER, Jersey–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metals Acquisition Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC), a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands (“MAC” or the “Company”) announces its Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (“2023 Annual Report”).





The Company is not an Australian incorporated entity and, accordingly, its 2023 Annual Report has been prepared in a form that complies with its regulatory obligations in the US, Jersey and Australia.

The Company will also file the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities Exchange Commission today (“SEC”), Thursday, March 28, 2024, which will be substantially identical in content to this 2023 Annual Report, except all disclosure of mineral resources and mineral reserves in that filing will be reported in accordance with subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, as issued by the SEC.

The financial statements included in this Annual Report, for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, will also be filed with the Jersey Financial Services Commission today, Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The 2023 Annual Report can be found atwww.metalsacquisition.com.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s 2023 results on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 6:00 pm (New York time) / Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 9:00am (Sydney time).



Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast



Participants can access the webcast at the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/524449347.

Conference Call



Participants can dial into the live call by dialling 1-800-225-9448 and providing the conference ID ‘METALQ4’.

Replay



The conference call will be available for playback until July 3, 2024 and can be accessed by dialling 1-800-839-9324 or 1-402-220-6086 or visiting the webcast link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/524449347.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

