Mark Cuban Backs Overplay, the No-Code Game Creation Platform, Following Shark Tank Appearance

Overplay Secures Game-Changing Investment from Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, Set to Bring Casual Game Creation to the Masses









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalmedia–Overplay, the first frictionless platform for user-generated games, announced today that Mark Cuban, renowned entrepreneur and “Shark” investor, has invested in the company after their appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank which aired to over 4 million viewers on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8pm ET. Cuban also joins Overplay as a brand ambassador and strategic advisor.

Mark Cuban is a titan in the business world with a flair for spotting the next big thing. His investment portfolio spans a myriad of successful startups and ventures across technology and entertainment sectors. Over the last 13 years, he’s invested over $29 million dollars in 85 companies on Shark Tank. Cuban’s investment in Overplay aligns with his interest in technology platforms that offer novel approaches to traditional sectors.

Overplay lets anyone quickly and easily make games from personal videos. With the help of AI tools within Overplay’s multi-patented app, creators and brands can transform their videos into extraordinary games.

“I like to geek out with the good stuff. Overplay is the good stuff!” said Cuban, sharing his enthusiasm for Overplay. Cuban’s decision to invest in Overplay underscores his commitment to supporting innovative technologies and his belief in the app’s potential to disrupt the creator economy.

With Cuban on board as an investor and advisor, Overplay is setting the stage for collaborations and content partnerships that will accelerate their mission to democratize game creation and position them at the forefront of the $574 billion intersection of social media, gaming, and advertising.

“Mark’s belief in our vision is more than just an investment; it’s a validation that we’re on to something big and a catalytic force for our business. With his guidance and active participation, we’re crafting the future of social media and gaming,” remarked Caroline Strzalka, Co-Founder and COO at Overplay.

In parallel with their Shark Tank appearance, Overplay has launched a community investment round. This opens up a rare chance for the public to invest in the same company as billionaire entrepreneur and iconic “Shark Tank” investor, Mark Cuban. For more information on how to invest and be part of Overplay’s story along with Mark Cuban, visit https://wefunder.com/overplay.

About Overplay:

Overplay is a user-generated gaming platform that gives users the ability to create their own games from short videos and share them with the world. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. The platform has generated over 1.3 million games played and 200,000 app downloads. Overplay is backed by Village Global, Gaingels, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, Outlander Capital, Singularity Capital, Everyrealm, Adobe Fund for Design, as well as angels from Warner Brothers and Riot Games. For more information, please visit overplay.com.

